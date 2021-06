Like many recent Ubisoft games, Far Cry 6 has suffered some development backlog, pushing it out of its original February 2021 release window, but today the publisher has shut down what appears to be a solid October release date. Developer Ubisoft Toronto has also shot the first 4K gameplay footage of Far Cry 6, with lots of intense action and some pretty unique weapons created using the game’s new ‘resolver’ weapon building system. Check out the action for yourself below.