Goldendale, WA

GHS up to 20 Covid cases

By Lou Marzeles
Goldendale Sentinel
 9 days ago

With Covid cases now totaling 20 in Goldendale High School (GHS)—and 14 new cases discovered just in recent days—the school is shutting down for this week, and graduation is moving outdoors. Cases at GHS rocketed from three to 20 in a short time, according to information shared at a school...

www.goldendalesentinel.com
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Education
City
Goldendale, WA
County
Klickitat County, WA
Goldendale High School
News Break
High School
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Klickitat County, WAgorgenewscenter.com

KLICKITAT COUNTY REPORTS 10th COVID-19 DEATH

Klickitat County Health Department is currently investigating close contacts and possible transmissions. Goldendale, WA, May 13, 2021 – The Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) was notified of the death of a community member on May 13, 2021. The individual was 48 years of age and had tested positive for COVID-19. They were transported from Klickitat County to a Portland area hospital where they later died. It is unknown at this time if the individual had any underlying health issues that affected their health in addition to having COVID-19. Klickitat County has had a total of 830 COVID-19 cases to date.
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

COVID grant supports childcare providers in Washington

Licensed childcare providers who operate in-person services throughout Washington have an opportunity to apply for grant funding through the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) to help them stay open during continued COVID-19 conditions. The grant ranges from $6,500 to $20,000 depending on the size of the facility and applications close on May 20, at noon. Klickitat County is among state counties eligible for childcare priority.
Klickitat, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Patient Portal doesn't work

Let me preface this by saying I think we have an excellent care facility in Klickitat Valley Health, especially considering that we are such a small city. I feel fortunate to be able to get a lot of my health care needs taken care of so close to home, but when the occasion arises when I need to see a specialist or have some procedure they are unable to perform locally, it becomes a problem.
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

We need common sense

I am the Chair of the Klickitat County Republicans, but I come to you today representing common sense, which has no political affiliation. I am requesting that we become a Common Sense Sanctuary County as set forth by Mayor Kerry McQuisten of Baker City, Oregon. This is a concept presented by her people, for the people. Baker City has passed a resolution declaring a state of emergency that lockdowns and mandates are hurting people more than the virus.
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Gorge farmers start new business

Lyle Lions Club First Saturday Breakfast will return on Saturday, June 5, from 7 to 10 a.m. at their community center on the corner of 5th and Highway 14 in Lyle. Cost: adults $7, five and under free, six-12 years $4. We’re still hashing out the details on the menu and seating and are optimistic that we can make it an efficient and enjoyable experience for all. We will be following the Klickitat County Department of Health guidelines, whatever they may be at that time. After being on hold for more than a year, we are looking forward to serving our friends and neighbors and supporting our community, and we wish to express our appreciation to Tracy McCuen and Chief Dave of the Lyle Fire Department for installing new smoke detectors (courtesy of the Red Cross) and a carbon monoxide detector (courtesy of a grant received by the fire department) in the Lyle Lions Community Center.
Klickitat County, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Comfort cases delivered for foster and homeless kids

Last Thursday, the Glenwood Women’s Club delivered 30 comfort cases to Christy and Caroline at Children’s Services in White Salmon, successfully completing another year of the annual Comfort Cases project. Many of you know of, and have supported, the Glenwood Women’s Club fundraising for comfort cases for foster and homeless children in Klickitat County over the past several years. Since the pandemic, the Women’s Club hasn’t been able to meet in person or hold fund raisers. Nevertheless, the club received generous monetary donations as well as donations of supplies from various businesses and individuals to make filling the 30 cases possible.
The Dalles, ORgorgenewscenter.com

5/10 The Dalles City Council Meeting re-cap

The Dalles City Council met last night and wrapped up the meeting in less than an hour. The main items on the agenda were the approval of a lease between Columbia Gorge Community College and the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport, which is co-owned by the City of The Dalles and Klickitat County. The lease would be for a portion of an airport hanger yet to be built that the college would use for their proposed aviation maintenance technician training program, and would start on July 1, 2022. Dan Spatz of the Community College said the proposal goes before Klickitat County next as they are co-owners of the airport along with the City of The Dalles. And he said the program was moving forward: