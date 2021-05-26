$4 Billion In Debt Relief Is Coming To Socially Disadvantaged Farmers, Ranchers
In March, President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. Included is the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act. It provides $4 billion in debt forgiveness to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who’ve taken out Farm Service Agency loans. Latresia Wilson is Vice President and Co-Founder of the Florida Chapter of the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association (BFAA). She says farmers are excited about the debt forgiveness.www.wuwf.org