$4 Billion In Debt Relief Is Coming To Socially Disadvantaged Farmers, Ranchers

By WFSU
wuwf.org
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIn March, President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. Included is the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act. It provides $4 billion in debt forgiveness to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who’ve taken out Farm Service Agency loans. Latresia Wilson is Vice President and Co-Founder of the Florida Chapter of the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association (BFAA). She says farmers are excited about the debt forgiveness.

Joe Biden
