Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Here are some Dolphins offseason practice observations: Week 1

By Safid Deen, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXTci_0aCCAu2n00
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) looks to catch an organized team activity session on Wednesday. Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins opened their offseason training activity workouts to the media on Wednesday, and it was a light day of work for the players and coaches.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not light up the field or unleash his arm strength in a way fans may have craved to know about.

There were no offense vs. defense drills, and the Dolphins’ collective workload was significantly light: Players were working at a somewhat subdued pace where an emphasis on teaching and instruction were placed.

“I feel like we’ve gotten a lot out of it from a communication standpoint, from an alignment, assignment, communication standpoint,” coach Brian Flores said of the team’s offseason work together before Wednesday’s session.

“I think there’s a lot you can take from even just being out there and just getting to know your teammates, building team chemistry. I think we’ve gotten something out of it and hopefully we’ll continue to do so.”

Some notes from the Dolphins’ organized team activity session on Wednesday:

― Dolphins players began their practice splitting into individual groups before the offensive players split for position drills and defensive players worked in their position groupings.

Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett and Reid Sinnett were leading receivers and tight ends through solo receiving repetitions.

After the first set of those repetitions, Tagovailoa had a conversation with one of the two Dolphins co-offensive coordinators: George Godsey.

The Dolphins have not acknowledged whether Godsey or Eric Studesville will call plays this coming season. Both had play sheets out Wednesday, however, instructing the offense.

The players spent the next portion of practice with the offensive linemen working on run protections with quarterbacks handing off the football.

The players focused on lining up quickly, while the quarterbacks worked on their cadences, tight ends worked on their positions on the line, and running backs executed their runs.

On defense, the Dolphins were in two groups with first- and second-teamers split throughout working on their formation looks.

― A list of players not in attendance (as a reminder, these workouts are voluntary for players):

Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, linebackers Jerome Baker, Benardrick McKinney and Brennan Scarlett, defensive linemen Emmanuel Ogbah, receiver Will Fuller IV, tight ends Adam Shaheen and Chris Myarick, and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was absent after attending a family member’s high school graduation this week, according to social media posts.

― Tight end Mike Gesicki, who sustained a shoulder injury last season, appeared to be participating with no limitations. Gesicki led Miami with six touchdowns last season.

― Receivers Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns, who were a COVID-19 opt outs last season, looked sharp. Wilson looked spry and fast, two seasons removed from a hip injury. The Dolphins loved Hurns’ veteran leadership in 2019.

― Rookie running back Gerrid Doaks was working separately with a trainer.

― Flores shed some light on the team bringing in veteran defensive end Melvin Ingram for a visit last week, but did not indicate whether both sides were close to a deal.

“Melvin as a player, over the years, I’ve seen a nice career. He’s had a very productive career as a run player, as a pass rusher, as a disruptive defensive player. I think everyone in the league has seen that from him,” Flores said. “We do our due diligence on any player that’s available and that’s the case with Melvin.”

― Flores was asked about the Dolphins’ schedule, which will be 17 games this season, featuring a game in London against the Jaguars and a late bye week in November.

Flores said the Dolphins have a preliminary plan in place for how they want to practice and prepare while keeping rest and recovery at the forefront.

“The 17-game season, with us playing 13 in a row, we’ll keep an eye on that. We’ve had a lot of conversations about it. we have a plan in place right now, but we know we have to adjust and be flexible,” Flores said.

“I think the thing for us as coaches and as a staff is getting enough practice in, managing the players and giving ourselves an opportunity to practice so that we can prepare ourselves to play at a good clip.”

― Flores was also asked about his thoughts one year after the passing of George Floyd. Flores was one of the first sports figures to issue a social statement regarding the incident in Minneapolis.

“I think this country has grown a lot since then. I think empathy has increased and that’s a good thing. Hopefully we continue to do that,” Flores said.

“It’s not perfect — I’m not saying that by any stretch of the imagination. But I think some hearts and minds were changed and hopefully we just continue to educate people and continue to improve and get better from that standpoint.”

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Jaguars#Defensive Backs#Pass Defense#The Miami Dolphins#Sun Sentinel#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Dolphins Players#Defensive Players#Defense Drills#Rookie#Position Drills#Quarterbacks#Field#Workouts#Running Backs#Plays#Linebackers Jerome Baker#Assignment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are Dolphins' betting odds to win the AFC East in 2021?

The Miami Dolphins’ work this offseason can have a number of purposes going forward, including establishing a long-term plan for success or alternatively being able to replace expensive veterans with younger, cheaper talent. But much of what Miami did this offseason came with likely one objective in mind: chasing down the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Buffalo finished the season at 13-3, winning the AFC East and eventually pulling away from a Miami Dolphins team that was within a few bounces of the ball of being right on Buffalo’s heels entering Week 17.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Trill Williams: Claimed by Miami

The Dolphins claimed Williams (undisclosed) off waivers Monday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Williams was waived by the Saints with a failed physical designation Friday. New Orleans reportedly had paperwork prepared to re-sign him, but the Dolphins' waiver claim preempted those plans. The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse notched 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and three scores in his collegiate career.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Recovering from surgery

Roberts declined to say Monday whether he will fully recover from his recent knee surgery by Week 1, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. Roberts' recovery timetable remains undisclosed. He appears to have undergone offseason surgery to address the injury that caused him to be carted off the field during Miami's regular-season finale in 2020. When healthy Roberts will play a rotational role in the Dolphins' linebacker corps.
NFLlindyssports.com

Reports: S Bobby McCain agrees to one-year deal with WFT

The Washington Football team is on the verge of signing veteran safety Bobby McCain to a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple outlets. McCain was released by the Miami Dolphins on May 6 and visited Washington on Monday. Washington was in the market for safety help as Landon...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UDFA Carl Tucker hoping to show versatility at Dolphins' minicamp

The Alabama Crimson Tide to Miami Dolphins pipeline is quite strong these days — between the additions of Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle to the offense over the past two off-seasons, the Dolphins’ offensive identity will be sure to pull plenty of inspiration from the play that was featured in Tuscaloosa over the past few seasons. But the headlining 1st-round talents aren’t the only Miami Dolphins to call Alabama “home” as we get ready for 2021 training camp — the Dolphins signed TE/FB Carl Tucker as an undrafted free agent once the 2021 NFL draft came to a close.
NFLrotoballer.com

Early 2021 Breakouts: Quarterback

While it is early yet - no training camp, no OTAs, no pre-draft trades, is it really ever too early for fantasy predictions?. Potential moves involving superstars Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers could definitely shake things up. But for now, don't count the following gentlemen out as quarterbacks who could carry your fantasy team.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Way-too-early 2021 Bills win-loss predictions

Following the release of the Buffalo Bills’ 2021 regular season schedule this past week here is a way-too-early win-loss predictions via manager editor Nick Wojton and contributor David De Cristofaro:. Bills vs. Steelers. De Cristofaro: Win. Ben Rothlisberger looks to make one more deep playoff run before calling it a...
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Weekly: How the Rookie Class fits in with the 2021 Miami Dolphins Roster

In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed regarding the Miami Dolphins. Kevin talks about the release of Bobby McCain and how Jevon Holland fits in with the Dolphins secondary. The depth of the Miami Dolphins roster, especially at WR. Plus, Kevin talks about how all the rookies fit in with this current Miami Dolphins group and what their outlook may be for 2021. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Rivera Adds Quality Depth in Leno, McCain

This past week, the Washington Football Team has added two veterans who could potentially walk in and start. The team has added Charles Leno Jr. of the Chicago Bears, and Bobby McCain of the Miami Dolphins to their program. Both of these veterans played significant roles on their previous teams and could solidify two positions of need for Washington. Leno started 16 games at left tackle for the Bears last season, and McCain started 15 games at free safety for the Dolphins.
NFLchatsports.com

Kelly: What are the best roles for Dolphins’ rookies? | Analysis

The zoom interviews with NFL teams flirting with drafting him were over so Liam Eichenberg felt it was time to scrap his cleaned-up look, and get back to looking like an offensive lineman. That’s why the Dolphins’ 2021 second-round pick shaved his head before Miami’s rookie camp this past weekend,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: 7 rookie class predictions for the 2021 season

The Miami Dolphins had one of the best drafts according to most NFL Draft analysts but on-paper doesn’t mean more wins or a post-season. With the NFL season still a few months away and the off-season workouts, both voluntary and mandatory coming over the next two months, the focus on the Dolphins draft class will turn from the “on-paper” expectations to the actual on-field expectations.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens 2021 Record Projections

The Baltimore Ravens had their 2021 schedule rollout last week and current record projections have them looking to put together another successful season. General manager Eric DeCosta has spent the off-season reimagining the offense around Lamar Jackson and may be in for the quarterback’s best season yet. Going into 2021, the Ravens face one of the most intriguing schedules in the NFL but the elongated schedule should be a chance to let DeCosta’s new off-season additions shine in Baltimore.
NFLYardbarker

Saints Bring Back Ken Crawley, Lose Trill Williams to Dolphins

Several Saints transactions became official on Monday's wire, with the team bringing back cornerback Ken Crawley. That move, along with the additions of Kyle Murphy, Lorenzo Neal, and Quintin Poling became official. We learned about the previous ones over the weekend after rookie minicamp, but Crawley was a new one.
NFLYardbarker

Diving Into the Tua Disrespect

The overriding message from Cowherd was that in the first eight games of the Dolphins regular season, Tagovailoa would be the second-best quarterback on the field. For the record, the Dolphins' first eight opposing quarterbacks are Cam Newton, Josh Allen (twice), Derek Carr, Carson Wentz, Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence and Matt Ryan.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLThe Phinsider

Phinsider Question Of The Day 05/15/2021

As some of you have probably noticed and some of you may have even celebrated, I have been away from the site for the past week dealing with a couple of different family emergencies. One is fine and one is ongoing but life must go on and eventually I have to get back to what it is I do, if for no other reason than my own sanity, so here I am but there may come a point again where I will have to be away for a bit.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL schedule release: 3 pivotal matchups for Miami Dolphins

The NFL Schedule release came and went and excitement abounds for another impending NFL season. The Miami Dolphins kick off their 2021 season just like they did in 2020 – in Foxboro against the hated New England Patriots. The team hopes for a different outcome this time around with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa manning the ship and some new, explosive weapons in tow. The Dolphins added to an already solid roster through the 2021 NFL Draft and the results should be promising for 2021 and beyond.