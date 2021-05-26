Here are some Dolphins offseason practice observations: Week 1

The Miami Dolphins opened their offseason training activity workouts to the media on Wednesday, and it was a light day of work for the players and coaches.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not light up the field or unleash his arm strength in a way fans may have craved to know about.

There were no offense vs. defense drills, and the Dolphins’ collective workload was significantly light: Players were working at a somewhat subdued pace where an emphasis on teaching and instruction were placed.

“I feel like we’ve gotten a lot out of it from a communication standpoint, from an alignment, assignment, communication standpoint,” coach Brian Flores said of the team’s offseason work together before Wednesday’s session.

“I think there’s a lot you can take from even just being out there and just getting to know your teammates, building team chemistry. I think we’ve gotten something out of it and hopefully we’ll continue to do so.”

Some notes from the Dolphins’ organized team activity session on Wednesday:

― Dolphins players began their practice splitting into individual groups before the offensive players split for position drills and defensive players worked in their position groupings.

Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett and Reid Sinnett were leading receivers and tight ends through solo receiving repetitions.

After the first set of those repetitions, Tagovailoa had a conversation with one of the two Dolphins co-offensive coordinators: George Godsey.

The Dolphins have not acknowledged whether Godsey or Eric Studesville will call plays this coming season. Both had play sheets out Wednesday, however, instructing the offense.

The players spent the next portion of practice with the offensive linemen working on run protections with quarterbacks handing off the football.

The players focused on lining up quickly, while the quarterbacks worked on their cadences, tight ends worked on their positions on the line, and running backs executed their runs.

On defense, the Dolphins were in two groups with first- and second-teamers split throughout working on their formation looks.

― A list of players not in attendance (as a reminder, these workouts are voluntary for players):

Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, linebackers Jerome Baker, Benardrick McKinney and Brennan Scarlett, defensive linemen Emmanuel Ogbah, receiver Will Fuller IV, tight ends Adam Shaheen and Chris Myarick, and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was absent after attending a family member’s high school graduation this week, according to social media posts.

― Tight end Mike Gesicki, who sustained a shoulder injury last season, appeared to be participating with no limitations. Gesicki led Miami with six touchdowns last season.

― Receivers Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns, who were a COVID-19 opt outs last season, looked sharp. Wilson looked spry and fast, two seasons removed from a hip injury. The Dolphins loved Hurns’ veteran leadership in 2019.

― Rookie running back Gerrid Doaks was working separately with a trainer.

― Flores shed some light on the team bringing in veteran defensive end Melvin Ingram for a visit last week, but did not indicate whether both sides were close to a deal.

“Melvin as a player, over the years, I’ve seen a nice career. He’s had a very productive career as a run player, as a pass rusher, as a disruptive defensive player. I think everyone in the league has seen that from him,” Flores said. “We do our due diligence on any player that’s available and that’s the case with Melvin.”

― Flores was asked about the Dolphins’ schedule, which will be 17 games this season, featuring a game in London against the Jaguars and a late bye week in November.

Flores said the Dolphins have a preliminary plan in place for how they want to practice and prepare while keeping rest and recovery at the forefront.

“The 17-game season, with us playing 13 in a row, we’ll keep an eye on that. We’ve had a lot of conversations about it. we have a plan in place right now, but we know we have to adjust and be flexible,” Flores said.

“I think the thing for us as coaches and as a staff is getting enough practice in, managing the players and giving ourselves an opportunity to practice so that we can prepare ourselves to play at a good clip.”

― Flores was also asked about his thoughts one year after the passing of George Floyd. Flores was one of the first sports figures to issue a social statement regarding the incident in Minneapolis.

“I think this country has grown a lot since then. I think empathy has increased and that’s a good thing. Hopefully we continue to do that,” Flores said.

“It’s not perfect — I’m not saying that by any stretch of the imagination. But I think some hearts and minds were changed and hopefully we just continue to educate people and continue to improve and get better from that standpoint.”