British & Irish Lions players given first Covid vaccine doses before tour

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British & Irish Lions squad heading to South Africa next month had their first coronavirus vaccine doses during a pre-tour gathering in London on Wednesday. Along with Great Britain’s Olympic team members, those involved in the Lions tour have had special dispensation from the government to be vaccinated ahead of schedule, with second Covid jabs set to be administered next month during the squad’s planned training camp in Jersey.

