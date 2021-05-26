Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate passes Rand Paul amendment banning U.S. funding for "gain of function" virus research in China

By Allahpundit
Hot Air
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a better world this would be a silly, unnecessary amendment. Given the growing possibility that the pandemic began with a lab accident involving a virus made dangerous to humans via “gain of function” research, of course the feds won’t be funding any more such research in China. NIH is increasingly being blamed for having started the COVID catastrophe via its support for the Wuhan Institute of Virology. You think it’s going to throw more money at that lab and risk seeding the next outbreak if Congress doesn’t step in and formally prohibit it?

Rand Paul
China
