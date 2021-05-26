Cancel
Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 Update adds Crimson Glow Valstrax and a new ending

By Sato
Nintendo Enthusiast
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today’s Monster Hunter Digital Event for May 2021, Capcom showcased what’s coming to Monster Hunter Rise in the 3.0 update. Key highlights include the addition of Crimson Glow Valstrax and Apex Zinogre as new monsters to Monster Hunter Rise. The 3.0 update will also add a new ending that shows what happens after the main game.

