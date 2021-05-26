Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

GOP bill would prohibit requiring vaccinations in Ohio

By Andrew Welsh-Huggins, Associated Press
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9TmA_0aCCAKhz00

Both public entities and private employers would be prohibited from requiring vaccinations and workers could not be fired as a result of refusing, under GOP legislation pending in an Ohio House committee.

The bill before the House Health Committee also strengthens the notices that schools must provide parents about exemptions they can seek against having their children vaccinated. The legislation would also repeal a state law requiring college students to disclose whether they’ve been vaccinated against hepatitis B and meningococcal meningitis.

The legislation never mentions COVID-19 or the coronavirus, but in her testimony about the measure, Gross included multiple references to employers including hospitals requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination as a condition of employment.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Gross is a nurse practitioner who says she believes in vaccinations and in personal choice.

“We need to protect Ohioans from forced vaccination whether it comes from the government, school, an employer, or even a local retailer,” Gross, a Republican from West Chester in southwestern Ohio, told the Health committee last week. She told fellow lawmakers she has received other vaccinations but not the one for COVID-19.

More than 100 people submitted testimony in favor of the measure to the Health committee, which heard from supporters Tuesday, Gongwer News Service reported.

The bill is strongly opposed by the Ohio Vaccine Coalition, a newly formed group representing numerous hospitals, state associations of doctors and nurses, other health care groups, and major business entities including the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

“If passed, this legislation has the potential to reverse decades of immunity from life-threatening, but vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, mumps, hepatitis, meningitis and tuberculosis,” the group said in a statement.

A message was left with the office of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine seeking comment on the legislation.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
West Chester Township, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Ohio House#Hepatitis B#Measles#Meningitis#Gop Lawmakers#Health Care Law#State Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#Ohioans#Gongwer News Service#Gop Legislation#Coronavirus Vaccination#Exemptions#Public Entities#Private Employers#State Associations#Fellow Lawmakers#Schools#Numerous Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Ohio StateUS News and World Report

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-A-Million Lottery Will Work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Read the latest Ohio public health order on wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order Monday that aligns the statewide mask mandate with that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between now and June 2, when all coronavirus-related public health orders are rescinded, except in nursing and assisted-living facilities,...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: Child Tax Credit welcome relief for Ohio families

The pandemic has been a struggle for parents, and the American Rescue Plan includes some game-changing elements that will massively help Ohio families weather this challenging financial time. To help families navigate the uncertainties of the global health crisis and economic recession, Democrats in Congress recently passed and President Biden...