Lawd, so the Bravo reality star, 39 Porsha Williams announced on Mother’s Day that she was “crazy in love” with a new guy named Simon Guobadia. They supposedly started dating a month ago from what she posted on her Instagram page. That name might ring a bell because yes this is the same man that is married to Falynn who is also on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a castmate, my head hurts! Simon filed from divorce from Falynn in January 2021. Their marriage has not yet been finalized but he and his ex Falynn have reached a settlement. He was also previously married to my friend and yoga instructor Marsha…gulp!