These David Rose quotes from Schitt’s Creek are even more iconic than the character’s fashion. Oh my god, we can’t get enough of these David Rose quotes. Very few characters have ever managed to become as beloved as Daniel Levy’s David Rose from Schitt’s Creek. Unlike his younger sister Alexis, who oozes confidence from her very core, David is filled with insecurity and fear, wrapped in a thin veneer of sarcasm and high fashion. You can’t help but fall in love with him as he opens himself up on Schitt’s Creek and even lets a lucky few people in, loving them with his whole, huge heart.