Liane Regendanz, admired and respected in Owen Sound’s music, art and activist communities, died on Saturday, June 5. Although she and her husband, Michael Craig, only made their home here in 2014, Liane was energetic in promoting numerous causes: the Gitche Namewikwedong Reconciliation Garden, Georgian Bay Centre for the Arts and several musical events at Heartwood Hall. And meanwhile she continued her battle with numerous cancers which, over a decade, continued their relentless attack. She was not for slowing down!