Friends: The Reunion review: Over-sentimental and clichéd – but the happiest two hours of TV since 2004
From the very moment it was announced in February 2020, the Friends reunion faced an incredible amount of pressure and had to live up to very high expectations. Would they still get on? Why aren’t they just doing another episode? And why is James Corden there? But as soon as the six friends – Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Ross (David Schwimmer) – began to arrive on their old sets one by one, all those worries melted away.inews.co.uk