Friends: The Reunion review: Over-sentimental and clichéd – but the happiest two hours of TV since 2004

As professed by Monica E. Geller herself, “The One with the Embryos” is certainly among the very best episodes of “Friends.” Valid arguments against its No. 1 ranking would have to highlight Phoebe’s absence from the heated trivia game. After all, there are great bottle episodes featuring the whole Central Perk crew (like “The One Where No One’s Ready”), great episodes grounded in reveals (“The One Where Everyone Finds Out”), romance (“The One With the Proposal”), and routines (“The One With the Routine”), and, of course, there are the Thanksgiving episodes (“The One Where Ross Got High” tops among them).