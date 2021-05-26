Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Sam Johnstone addresses £20m West Ham and Leeds transfer links: ‘My future is in West Brom’s hands’

By Ross Heppenstall
inews.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConjecture surrounds the future of West Bromwich Albion’s £20million-rated goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, but right now he is focused solely on realising a childhood dream. Having been named in Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man Euro 2020 squad, Johnstone could make his senior England debut in next week’s friendlies against Austria and Romania and potentially clinch a place in the final 26-strong group that will be named next Tuesday.

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Sam Johnstone
Person
Jordan Pickford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds#West Bromwich Albion#West Ham#Leicester#Sheffield United#Baggies#Old Trafford#The Premier League#Under 21s#Everton#Burnley#Euros#Kiistone#Three Lions#Ex Manchester United#Preston Born Johnstone#Pre Season#England#Altrincham#St George
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham plan move for West Brom keeper Johnstone

West Ham United are hoping to capitalise on West Bromwich Albion's relegation by bidding for Sam Johnstone. The Hammers are desperate to provide cover and competition for Lukasz Fabianski. And after West Brom's relegation to the Championship, Football Insider says West Ham are readying an approach for Johnstone. But the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Brom goalkeeper Johnstone on Liverpool fight-back: I'm really gutted

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone admits defeat to Liverpool was tough to take on Sunday. The Baggies were agonisingly edged out by a 95th-minute Liverpool winner, scored by Johnstone's opposite number Alisson. “It's gutting," said Johnstone to the club's website. “The lads gave everything. We dug in, we created chances,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Brom boss Allardyce rivals eyeing Johnstone, Pereira

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has warned interested clubs eyeing the best players of his relegated team. Allardyce highlighted goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and midfielder Matheus Pereira as examples of players he feels are worth "a lot of money". Allardyce said at his press conference ahead of the Liverpool contest: "There'll...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

West Ham readying bid after leaving Tottenham in dust for top Prem transfer

West Ham are the new favourites to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after overtaking Tottenham in the race, a report claims. The stopper has made himself one of England’s brightest since leaving Manchester United, but previously struggled to truly make his mark. Indeed, the Baggies had just faced relegation to the Championship when he joined. After starring in every league game in his first season, though, West Brom failed with a promotion bid.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Leeds 3-1 West Brom: Marcelo Bielsa's side seal fourth straight win to end the season in style... but Kalvin Phillips picks up shoulder injury to leave him sweating over Euro 2020 spot

Kalvin Phillips scored his first goal of the season but ended a comprehensive Leeds win with a worrying shoulder injury ahead of Gareth Southgate naming England's Euro 2020 squad next week. Phillips, more usually known for crunching tackles in midfield, beat Sam Johnstone with a neat free-kick approaching half-time as...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham, Man Utd target Johnstone insists West Brom will decide future

Sam Johnstone insists his future is in West Bromwich Albion's hands. After being named in England's 33-man provisional squad for Euro2020, Johnstone is being targeted by a number of Premier League clubs after West Brom's relegation. West Ham United, Leeds United and Manchester United are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Brom goalkeeper Johnstone calm amid West Ham, Spurs rumours

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone says he won't obsess over transfer rumours this summer. Speculation over a move have been rife with the likes of West Ham, Tottenham and Southampton listed as potential destinations. "It's easy - I just turn up and train," he told the Daily Mail, laughing. "If...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Wagner linked with West Brom job

David Wagner is being linked with the West Brom job. With their relegation confirmed, Sam Allardyce will leave the Baggies at the end of the season. Wagner is among candidates to replace Allardyce. The former Huddersfield Town manager is a free agent after losing his job at Schalke last year.
Soccerledburyreporter.co.uk

David Moyes proud of making West Ham united

David Moyes says his proudest achievement with West Ham this season is putting a chaotic club back on the straight and narrow. In recent years the Hammers have often been in turmoil, a club beset by supporter unrest, ill-discipline, unsettled players, expensive flops and poor decision-making from the boardroom down.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Marcelo Bielsa will decide whether to stay at Leeds AFTER the final game of the season against West Brom - but reveals he has not received any rival offers and hails the club as having 'very few weak spots'

Marcelo Bielsa says he will decide on his Leeds future after Sunday's final game of the Premier League season - but has told the club he has no rival offers. The Argentine is fully expected to commit to a fourth season at Elland Road and talks have opened over the extension of a contract that expires this summer.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

West Ham Want To Sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a stop-start season so far. The 27-year-old has scored once and assisted once in 12 appearances this season, scoring Liverpool's third goal in their recent 0-3 win at Burnley. Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn't really made the impact Jurgen Klopp would've been hoping for since joining from Arsenal in...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

West Ham v Southampton: match preview

West Ham need only a draw against Southampton to end a remarkable season by finishing sixth and sealing qualification for the Europa League. David Moyes has done an outstanding job and will hope his side put on a show for the returning crowd at the London Stadium. However West Ham have a concern over Lukasz Fabianski. The goalkeeper is a doubt after suffering a knee injury before the midweek victory at West Brom. Jacob Steinberg.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Sam Allardyce wants to sign off at West Brom with victory for fans

Sam Allardyce has urged his West Brom side to go down fighting as he prepares for his final game in charge of the Baggies against Leeds at Elland Road. Allardyce intends to take a break after experiencing the first Premier League relegation of his managerial career but is determined to end his ill-fated reign on a positive note.