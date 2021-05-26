Sam Johnstone addresses £20m West Ham and Leeds transfer links: ‘My future is in West Brom’s hands’

West Ham are the new favourites to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after overtaking Tottenham in the race, a report claims. The stopper has made himself one of England’s brightest since leaving Manchester United, but previously struggled to truly make his mark. Indeed, the Baggies had just faced relegation to the Championship when he joined. After starring in every league game in his first season, though, West Brom failed with a promotion bid.