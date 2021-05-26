Sam Johnstone addresses £20m West Ham and Leeds transfer links: ‘My future is in West Brom’s hands’
Conjecture surrounds the future of West Bromwich Albion’s £20million-rated goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, but right now he is focused solely on realising a childhood dream. Having been named in Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man Euro 2020 squad, Johnstone could make his senior England debut in next week’s friendlies against Austria and Romania and potentially clinch a place in the final 26-strong group that will be named next Tuesday.inews.co.uk