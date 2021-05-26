Connor McDavid Is One Of The Best Young Players In NHL History. The Oilers Are Squandering Him.
In the modern era of the NHL,1 93 players have produced seasons with at least 100 adjusted points,2 and only 44 have done so before their age-25 season.3 Just two players have done it at least five times before reaching the ripe old age of 25. One of those players is named Wayne Gretzky — he had six such seasons for the Edmonton Oilers before his silver jubilee, good for top marks — and the other is named Connor McDavid, who also happens to be an Oiler. The NHL loves a wunderkind, and they don’t get any better than the Great One or his modern-day equivalent.fivethirtyeight.com