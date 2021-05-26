Cancel
Petersburg, VA

8 Petersburg students earned college degrees in high school

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
 8 days ago
PETERSBURG, Va. -- Eight Petersburg High School graduates got a jump start on college by earning an Associate Degree as part of a partnership between their high school and Richard Bland College.

As part of the program, students can graduate with a diploma plus, which can be an Associate Degree or another certification/credential.

“We are so proud of our students that choose to pursue a degree while earning their diploma,” Petersburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin said. "Being able to have our graduates enter the workforce or college with multiple credentials or college credits prepares them for success."

Please join us in congratulating the following students:

  • Harmoni Bolling
  • Joseph Briscoe
  • Jordin Paige
  • Da’shawnti Pride
  • Christopher Scott
  • Meziah Scott
  • Faith Simms
  • Kobe Wilkerson
