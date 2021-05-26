Cancel
Tom Brady Utilizes Brook Koepka - Bryson DeChambeau Memes to Troll Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet on the golf course this summer as two of the four golfers in the newest iteration of The Match. TNT announced today that Brady and Phil Mickelson will team up again to go up against Rodgers and newcomer Bryson DeChambeau in a mic'd up golf match for charity. It should be great fun.

Naturally, a featured storyline in the lead-up to the big event will be what happened the last time Brady and Rodgers stepped onto a field as opponents. Brady's Buccaneers beat Rodgers' Packers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game in January. The Bucs would go on to win a Super Bowl, while the Packers found out Rodgers doesn't want to be with the team anymore and they have been dealing with that fallout for the last month.

Brady started the trash talk immediately by referencing the Packers' decision to not go for a TD on fourth down at the goal line during the NFCCG that ultimately cost Green Bay the game.

Then he took it to the next level and incorporated the Brooks Koepka memes that have been making the rounds ever since a video went viral of Koepka rolling his eyes while DeChambeau passed him.

Don't Call Bryson DeChambeau 'Brooksy'

Woof. Brady and his social team really didn't hold back. Hard to imagine that loss doesn't still sting for Rodgers, even if he is far away from the mainland right now.

The actual on-course trash-talking will be a little more light-hearted, if last year's version is any indication. But Brady is starting us off hot here. When will Rodgers post a Koepka meme involving Brady and the Giants? At this rate it's only a matter of time.

