Amy Schumer's Net Worth May Surprise You

New York native Amy Schumer made her stand-up debut on her 23rd birthday at the Gotham Comedy Club (via The Washington Post). Dedicated to perfecting her craft, Schumer frequently taped her performances and headed to a local Best Buy to watch herself on the display TV and take notes. Though the star had a bit of a rocky start, she was able to work her way up to big venues and made enough money to work as a full-time comedian. In 2007, Schumer competed on Season 5 of the NBC reality show "Last Comic Standing." The up-and-comer came in 4th place but gained a lot of exposure from her time on the show.