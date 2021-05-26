Cancel
NBA

WATCH: Julius Randle's son Kyden surprises his dad with Most Improved Player trophy

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 9 days ago
WATCH: Julius Randle’s four-year-old son Kyden surprises his dad with the NBA’s Most Improved Player trophy after Knicks practice on Tuesday.

WFAN Sports Radio

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

Julius Randle
