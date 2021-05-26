Cancel
Pokemon Legends: Arceus Hits Switch Next January

By Brandy Berthelson
superparent.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, The Pokemon Company and Nintendo revealed Pokemon Legends: Arceus, an action role-playing game (RPG) that takes place in the distant past in the Sinnoh region of the Pokemon universe (where Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl were set). Instead of challenging players to defeat Pokemon trainers and win...

superparent.com
