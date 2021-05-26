Pokemon Legends: Arceus Hits Switch Next January

Many classic video games draw on religion, mythology, and cultural heritage to give their stories, mechanics, and characters more power. One modern example of this is Hades, Supergiant’s stunning Greek mythology-inspired roguelite. Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards does something similar, but with an entirely new focus: Inca mythology. This isometric action-RPG stars the titular Aluna, the demi-god daughter of a Spanish conquistador and South American nature goddess Pachamama, as she embarks on a quest to restore the amulet her mother entrusted to her–and fulfill her destiny. Players will explore 16th century Latin America, use magic and a variety of weapons to overcome foes, and do battle with mythological beasts from Colombian tales. If this release date trailer is anything to go by, it’ll be a great time.