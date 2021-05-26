Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 News For Western Mass 5-26-21

whmp.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) – Gov. Charlie Baker is filing legislation to extend several pandemic-related emergency measures put in place via executive order that are set to expire next month when the state of emergency will end. The administration said Tuesday the legislation proposes extending measures providing for a temporary suspension of certain open meeting law requirements, special permits for expanded outside dining at restaurants, and billing protections for COVID-19 patients. Most pandemic restrictions, including business capacity limits and mask-wearing rules, will be rescinded on Saturday.

whmp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Boston#Restaurants#Mass#Covid 19 News For#Ap#Holyoke Soldiers Home#Covid 19#Homestead#Familiars Coffee And Tea#Progression Brewing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldlatestnewspost.com

Western Cape latest province to enter COVID-19 third wave

CAPE TOWN – COVID -19 cases continue to climb across the country with several provinces in the grip of the dreaded third wave. There are currently over 79,000 active cases an increase of 5, 092 since Friday night. The Western Cape is the latest province to have entered the third...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Mass. reports 9,933 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 9,933 to 8,281,433, state officials reported Monday. The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 15,438 were reported. With millions already vaccinated, the state’s massive campaign is slowing down. Mondays also tend to see the lowest number of shots reported.
Foxborough, MAWCVB

Final shots administered at mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The final COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at Gillette Stadium, the first mass vaccination site in Massachusetts. The Foxborough site was the first of its kind in the commonwealth when it launched in January. CIC Health, which runs the vaccine operation at the stadium, gave its first shots to police, fire, EMT and health care workers.
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Diocese of Rochester relaxing COVID-19 restrictions at Masses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Diocese of Rochester is updating its guidelines after the majority of COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in New York State this week. The diocese says the following guidelines have been issued to its parishes:. Masks will no longer be required at Mass for fully vaccinated individuals. Those...
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Lack of rules complicating State House reopening, Baker says

Gov. Charlie Baker has spoken with legislative leaders about how to safely reopen the State House, but says the capitol building brings unique challenges that can’t easily be overcome while concerns about the COVID-19 virus still exist. The State House remains one of the last buildings in Massachusetts fully closed...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Study says COVID-19 was likely present in Mass. as early as December 2019

A new study says COVID-19 may have been present in Massachusetts as early as December 2019, according to the National Institutes of Health. In a statement Tuesday, the NIH said its All of Us research program found evidence of COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts and four other states that occurred before the presence of the virus was confirmed in those jurisdictions.
Worcester, MAthe016.com

Mass. doc 'cautiously optimistic' about Mass. and COVID-19

-Latest weather: Isolated thunderstorms, much less humid later in the day. +5:30: Toddler falls from second-story window in Worcester after pushing fan, police say. +5:30: Worcester to seek $1.25 million state grant for Table Talk apartments. +5:30: Police: Swerving motorist nabbed with guns, crystal meth, cocaine In Auburn. +5:30: Radio...
Mecklenburg County, NCcorneliustoday.com

COVID-19 update June 21

June 21. The NC Dept. of Health & Human Services today reported 238 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 28 new deaths attributable to the coronavirus between Friday’s report and today’s. Hospitalizations are at 458 statewide, a new low. Positive testing is at 2.4 percent statewide; 2 percent in Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg...
Stoughton, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

COVID-19 snapshot from June 14-21

Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes. Cumulative cases are a representation of all cases reported since March 15, 2020. Because boundaries vary, the school district might have a higher percentage rate than a ZIP code, for example.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Cooper To Decide By June 30 Whether To Extend North Carolina's Eviction Ban

North Carolina's moratorium on evictions is set to expire on June 30. Gov. Roy Cooper says he will decide before then whether to extend the ban. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has banned evictions until June 30 for people who have been unable to pay rent because they lost jobs or income during the coronavirus pandemic. Tenant advocates worry that a wave of evictions could be ahead.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Iowa City City Hall to reopen to the public on July 1st

(City of Iowa City news release) Effective Thursday, July 1, 2021, City Hall will reopen to the public after 15 months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public will again be able to conduct in-person business to pay utility bills, purchase permits and licenses, attend meetings, and more.
Public Healthdrydennow.com

June 21: Zero cases of COVID-19 reported

For the second day in a row, the Northwestern Health Unit has reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the district. There are currently two cases in the Kenora Region, one case in the Sioux Lookout region and one case listed in the Kenora region, but that case is currently outside of the NWHU catchment area.
Maine Statewiscassetnewspaper.com

June 26 update: Midcoast sees no new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,145 cases,...
Washington Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Cuomo 'encouraged' by apparent infrastructure deal in Washington

The apparent agreement on a federal infrastructure plan was cheered on Friday afternoon by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement released with Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Both men, who lead the National Governors Association, said they were "encouraged" by the framework deal, which could deliver billions of dollars in projects to states eager to bolster bridges, roads and tunnels.