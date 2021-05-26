Cancel
Net-a-porter Feeling Optimistic for Fall 2021

By Natalie Theodosi
WWD
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON — Net-a-porter is gearing up for fall 2021, the first “post-pandemic season,” and wants to encourage women to dress up again with an array of exclusives, up-and-coming talent and bright, upbeat fashion. Lea Cranfield, the retailer’s new chief buying and merchandising officer, said the company has been evolving its...

WWD

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Isabel Marant
Person
Gabriela Hearst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Fashion Merchandising#Fashion Designers#Fall Styles#Luxury Brands#Athleisure#Vanguard#Net Sustain#Agr#Rave Review#Wardrobe Nyc#Carhartt#Rapha#Lvmh#Net A Porter#Optimistic#Over The Top Outerwear#Bright Dresses#Optimism#La Renta Gown
