Army mechanic-turned-officer finds joy in bridging cultures
The clang of tools and parts reverberated around the motor pool like church bells as the mechanics of the 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment dutifully turned their wrenches. For them, their temple is a bay and their holy day a Monday, a weekly regularity that neither God nor General can interrupt. Yet as Pauline Heng -- a newly minted U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant -- walked through the bay doors, the hum of engines died and mechanics sheathed their screwdrivers. Most squinted in disbelief, unsure of what they were seeing.www.audacy.com