Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How Long Does It Take To Beat Biomutant?

By James Carr
looper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Biomutant" has had a rocky development cycle, but it was finally released on May 25 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. The game was first announced back in 2017 with a 2018 release window. Years came and went without "Biomutant" releasing, but fans have finally been able to get their hands on the long-awaited title. The game is an open-world RPG featuring a mutant cat-type creature, featuring a complex morality system and combat that combines material arts with bladed weapons. While reviews for the game have been a bit lukewarm, gamers are still finding a lot to like about "Biomutant" — Conan O'Brien included.

www.looper.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Morality#End Game#Pc Games#Ps4#Gamingbolt#The Game#Things#Rpgs#Gamers#Open World#Rocky#Side Content#Length#Cat#Bladed Weapons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cats
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Biomutant – How to Increase Your Stats

In the new open-world RPG Biomutant, you are free to choose the way you want to increase your stats, from the moment you begin your journey, up the they very end of it. There are many parameters you need to pay attention to, from the most usual stuff like Strength and Agility, to some more unique ones like Charisma and Luck. Each of them are equally important, but depending on your own, unique playstyle, it’s only natural to focus on some more than others. Whatever the case may be, below you can find how to increase your stats in Biomutant.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Biomutant Trailer Celebrates Long-Awaited Release

It’s crazy to think that Experiment 101’s Biomutant was announced at Gamescom 2017. The open world action adventure RPG caused quite the stir with its setting, combat and numerous systems. After all these years, it’s finally out later today for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Check out the release trailer below to see it in action.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to get Bio Points in Biomutant

You can level up your character in Bimoutant by unlocking many abilities available in the game. These abilities, also known as Biogenetics in-game, can only be unlocked using Bio Points which you get from Bioblobs. In this guide for Biomutant, we will let you know where and how you get Bio Points in the game to genetically enhance your character!
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

How to change difficulty in Biomutant

Here's how you can change the Biomutant difficulty level. Biomutant features lots of exploring, lots of looting, and a whole heck of a lot of fighting. Some enemies can be pretty challenging to take on, particularly for newer players; so it's a good idea to know how to change the difficulty level in Biomutant. Read on to learn how to do just that.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Get Character Upgrades in Biomutant

Biomutant is all about crazy genetics and kung fu (well, Wung fu in this case)! To emphasize those things, the game lets you upgrade your character in various ways by obtaining the associated resource or currency tied to the upgrade. In this guide for Biomutant, we’ll break down exactly how to get character upgrades for yourself by highlighting the three major currencies in the game. So without any further ado, let’s get started.
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

First Impressions: Biomutant – does it live up to the hype?

It feels like an entire lifetime ago that we first heard about Biomutant in 2017. Then, in 2019, KnowTechie got to see it at PAX East. Fast forward to late 2020 and my son grabbed a copy of Walmart’s in-house gaming magazine because Biomutant was on the cover. Now, in...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Unlock Automaton Functions in Biomutant

In this Guide, we will be telling you exactly How to Unlock Automaton Functions in Biomutant. Our goal is to tell you about all of the nifty features this companion has and how these functions can make you more effective while fighting or traveling the post-apocalyptic world of Biomutant. How...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Biomutant: How To Craft And Upgrade Gear

Experiment 101’s Biomutant is a curious look into how a super evolved cute furball can survive in a post-apocalyptic world filled with huge monsters and plenty of environmental hazards. One of the best ways Biomutant sells that post-apocalypse feel is through crafting. Here’s everything you need to know about Biomutant’s crafting system.
Video Gamesgosunoob.com

Biomutant Perfect Reload - How It Works

Home » Biomutant » Biomutant Perfect Reload – How It Works. Perfect Reload is a general perk in Biomutant that instantly reloads your gun and gives 20% extra damage for the next magazine. It’s an incredibly useful perk to have if you’re playing a gunslinger. However, there’s a bit of a problem with Perfect Reload, because it doesn’t work the same way as most other passive perks. We’ll explain it all in our Biomutant Perfect Reload – How It Works guide.