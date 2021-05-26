How Long Does It Take To Beat Biomutant?
"Biomutant" has had a rocky development cycle, but it was finally released on May 25 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. The game was first announced back in 2017 with a 2018 release window. Years came and went without "Biomutant" releasing, but fans have finally been able to get their hands on the long-awaited title. The game is an open-world RPG featuring a mutant cat-type creature, featuring a complex morality system and combat that combines material arts with bladed weapons. While reviews for the game have been a bit lukewarm, gamers are still finding a lot to like about "Biomutant" — Conan O'Brien included.www.looper.com