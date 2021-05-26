How Long Does It Take To Beat Biomutant?

In the new open-world RPG Biomutant, you are free to choose the way you want to increase your stats, from the moment you begin your journey, up the they very end of it. There are many parameters you need to pay attention to, from the most usual stuff like Strength and Agility, to some more unique ones like Charisma and Luck. Each of them are equally important, but depending on your own, unique playstyle, it’s only natural to focus on some more than others. Whatever the case may be, below you can find how to increase your stats in Biomutant.