Palladium One drills 72.2 metres of 1.79 g/t PdEq at LK Project, Finland
Palladium One Mining Inc. [PDM-TSXV; NKORF-OTC; 7N1-FSE] reported the first drill results from its 2,000-metre drill program at Haukiaho, a zone approximately 20 km south of the company’s primary target area, Kaukua South, have returned significant widths and grades, including 72 metres at 1.8 g/t palladium equivalent (hole LK21-071), on the 100%-owned Lantinen Koillismaa (LK) PGE-Ni-Cu (platinum-group-element-nickel-copper) project in Finland.resourceworld.com