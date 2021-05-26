Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Palladium One drills 72.2 metres of 1.79 g/t PdEq at LK Project, Finland

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalladium One Mining Inc. [PDM-TSXV; NKORF-OTC; 7N1-FSE] reported the first drill results from its 2,000-metre drill program at Haukiaho, a zone approximately 20 km south of the company’s primary target area, Kaukua South, have returned significant widths and grades, including 72 metres at 1.8 g/t palladium equivalent (hole LK21-071), on the 100%-owned Lantinen Koillismaa (LK) PGE-Ni-Cu (platinum-group-element-nickel-copper) project in Finland.

resourceworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metre#Grading#Data Mining#Lk Project#Palladium One Mining Inc#Pdm Tsxv#Nkorf#Pge Ni Cu#National Instrument#Pdeq#Sufficient Drill Density#Open Pit Mining#Highlights Drilling#Length#Higher Grade Areas#Base#Hole Lk21 071#Hole Lk21 069#Hole Lk21 073#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Healy, AKminingnewsnorth.com

Drilling underway at Healy gold project

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. June 3 announced the start of a 4,000-meter drill program at the Healy gold project in Alaska's prolific Goodpaster Mining District. "We're thrilled to be back in Alaska and kicking off the maiden diamond drill program at Healy," said Kenorland Minerals CEO Zach Flood. "This project represents an excellent opportunity for another completely greenfields gold discovery."
Economyaustinnews.net

Drilling Resumes at Fisher Gold Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Taiga Gold Corp (CSE:TGC) ('Taiga' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that drilling activity has resumed at the Fisher Project (the 'Property') located within the Trans Hudson Corridor ('THC') 125km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The Property is contiguous to the north, south and east with SSRM's Seabee Gold Operation and is owned and operated by the Fisher Joint Venture ('Fisher JV'), comprised of 80% ownership by SSRM and 20% by TGC. Mobilization is now underway at Fisher, with the program expected to consist of 2,000m in 7 holes.
Economyaustinnews.net

Anaconda Mining Commences 20,000 metre Drill Program and Geophysical Survey at the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce it has commenced a 20,000 metre diamond drill program (the 'Drill Program') at its wholly-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro' or the 'Project') in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Drill Program, which is in addition to the 3,500-metre drill program announced in March 2021, will be primarily focused on infill drilling designed to convert priority Inferred Mineral Resources within and adjacent to the constrained open pits, into Indicated Mineral Resources to support the ongoing Feasibility Study. The constrained open pits were designed using only Measured and Indicated Resources (Exhibit A), which, in the process, captured a portion of Inferred Resources within the open pits. Additionally, there are under-drilled areas adjacent to the constraining open pits that, if converted to Indicated Mineral Resources, could further increase the open-pit mineral resource.
Arizona Stateresourceworld.com

Tarku drills 1,515 g/t AgEq over 1.5 metres at Silver Strike, Arizona

Tarku Resources Ltd. [TKU-TSXV] reported additional results from its 2021 drill program on the 75%-optioned, 20 km2 high-grade Silver Strike project in the Tombstone district of Arizona. Significant results include 720 g/t silver, 6.44 g/t gold, 5.08% lead and 5.05% zinc, or 1,515 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 1.5 metres in hole SS21-007 targeting a north-south structure located in the historic Lucky Cuss mine area.
Economyresourceworld.com

Maritime launches 40,000-metre Newfoundland drill program

Maritime Resources Corp. [MAE-TSXV] on Wednesday June 2 said it has initiated a fully-financed exploration program at its Hammerdown gold project in the Baie Verte mining district on the island of Newfoundland. The company said exploration activities are underway with two drills exploring along the highly prospective Hammerdown Deformation Zone,...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Top 10 largest gold mines in Australia in Q1 2021 - report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Kitco ranked the top 10 gold mines in Australia by reported production in Q1 2021. 1. Cadia. 180...
Metal Miningmining.com

Boroo completes acquisition of Lagunas Norte mine in Peru

Boroo Pte of Singapore has completed the purchase of the Lagunas Norte gold mine 140 km east of Trujillo, Peru. Former owner Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD) announced its decision to sell the property in February for $81 million. Boroo paid $20 million in cash upfront to be followed...
Metal Miningmining.com

Osisko cuts 15 metres, 23 g/t gold at Island Mountain

Osisko Development (TSXV: ODV) has shared more drilling results from the 200,000-metre program at its Cariboo gold project in British Columbia. The property covers 2,071 sqkm in the Wells-Barkerville district. 2.7 metres assaying 21.94 g/t gold in hole IM-21-003;. 2.3 metres at 23.48 g/t and 10.9 metres at 5.24 g/t...
Industryresourceworld.com

GoGold drills 1,243 g/t AgEq over 1.3 metres at Los Ricos North, Mexico

GoGold Resources Inc. [GGD-TSX; GLGDF-OTCQX] reported results of six new drill holes from the El Favor deposit in the 100%-optioned Los Ricos North project, Jalisco, Mexico. Drill hole LRGF-21-041 intersected 56.1 metres of 105 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), including 1.3 metres of 1,243 g/t AgEq. The merging of four veins...
Industrydallassun.com

Barksdale Outlines Drill Program at Advanced Stage Copper Project in Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ('Barksdale' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BRO) (OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to provide details of its planned 2021 technical program at the San Javier copper-gold project in Sonora, Mexico. Highlights:. An initial program of 5,000 meters of drilling is planned to...
Industrymining.com

Botswana’s Khoemacau copper mine aims to start production this month

Botswana’s new copper mine Khoemacau aims to start production at the end of this month with first sales expected in the third quarter of the year, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Situated in the Kalahari Copper Belt, which stretches from northeast Botswana to western Namibia, the Khoemacau mine will...
Arizona Stateresourceworld.com

Arizona Gold drills 11.8 metres of 8.8 g/t gold at Copperstone, Arizona

Arizona Gold Corp. [AZG-TSX] reported additional underground drilling results at its 100%-owned Copperstone gold project in Arizona. Michael R. Smith, technical adviser, stated: “We are pleased to announce drill results from our current infill delineation core drilling program. The holes were drilled from underground to support and guide follow-up reverse circulation drilling on close-spaced centres, which will lead to final stope mine planning. The drill hole intervals realized with the core drilling encountered mineralization where modelled, while continuing to add further confidence in the current resource model.”
Businessaustinnews.net

BeMetals Commences 2021 Exploration Program at the Pangeni Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce commencement of its 2021 exploration program at the Pangeni Copper Project (Pangeni' or the 'Project' or the 'Property'), located on the western extension of the Central African Copperbelt in Zambia (the 'Zambian Copperbelt'). This year's primary objective is to expand and vector into higher-grade areas of the two priority copper prospects discovered during the 2019 and 2020 exploration programs, and to test other priority targets on the Property.
Economyresourceworld.com

Mayfair Gold drills 38 metres of 1.94 g/t gold at Fenn-Gib, Timmins area

Mayfair Gold Corp. [MFG-TSXV] reported initial drill results from the continuing 50,000-metre phase 1 drill program at the 100%-owned flagship Fenn-Gib Project in the Timmins area, northeast Ontario. Resource infill and expansion drilling is being supported by three drill rigs and 20 holes have been completed to date for a total of 15,044 metres.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Mantaro Silver exploring five prospective silver projects in Peru

Mantaro Silver Corp., a private company that owns five high-grade silver properties in Peru, commenced trading on the TSXV Venture Exchange on June 1, 2021 under the symbol “MSLV”. Mantaro holds a 100% interest in five silver-focused Peruvian properties, including the flagship Santas Gloria Project, the prospective San Jose Project...
Economyresourceworld.com

Nexus Gold Drills 24.7m of 4.05 g/t Au, Including 8m of 12.14 g/t Au, Within 56m of 1.01 g/t Au, at the Mckenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario

Nexus Gold Corp. (“Nexus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NXS, OTCQB: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to report it has received assay results from Hole MK-21-018 from the recently completed phase two diamond drill program at the Company’s 100% owned McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario. The drilling completed...
Metal Miningstreetwisereports.com

Kenorland Minerals Drilling Returns World-Class Gold Values at Quebec Project

It took some time, but it all seems to come together rather nicely now for hybrid prospect generator Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (KLD:TSX.V) and its young prodigy CEO, Zach Flood. A few days ago the gold price broke through the important barrier of US$1900/oz again, lots of metals are witnessing positive sentiment on the back of a recovering world economy as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out worldwide, so despite a recent crypto crash the mining industry is enjoying a bull market again after 2016-2017.
IndustryShareCast

Panthera begins drill programme at Labola project

West Africa and India-focussed gold exploration and development company Panthera Resources announced on Friday that the reverse circulation drill rig has arrived on site at the Labola Wuo Land Project in Burkina Faso. 1,256.11. 16:20 28/05/21. n/a. n/a. 24,613.31. 16:25 28/05/21. -1.67%. -417.46. The AIM-traded firm said that as a...
Economyresourceworld.com

Sego Resources Intersects 59 Metres and 88 Metres of >1 gram/tonne Gold (gpt Au) at Miner Mountain Project

Sego Resources Inc. [TSX-V-SGZ] (“Sego” or “the Company”) is delighted to announce results from two diamond drill holes in the Southern Gold Zone of the Miner Mountain Porphyry Copper-Gold project near Princeton, BC. The Southern Gold Zone is an intrusion disseminated hosted gold zone discovered during the Company’s 2020 field program (See NR July 7, 2020).