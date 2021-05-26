Don't leave home without this 16 in 1 bike repair multitool
We’ve all been there before; you’re cruising down the street on your brand new, definitely not stolen, Craigslist bike when a sudden flat tire sends you flying over the handlebars. For $5.99 [Promo Code WOTOWWBK9N] this compact, easy-to-carry multi-function bike repair tool kit gives you everything you need for basic bicycle maintenance in one tool, whether you're riding a fixie to the ultimate frisbee tourney, or a cutting edge 18-speed carbon-fiber road bike... to the ultimate frisbee tourney.www.nhregister.com