Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Malcolm-Jamal Warner to produce film about abolitionist he calls ‘unsung hero’

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XSNi_0aCC911B00
Malcolm-Jamal Warner (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jamie Lamor Thompson)

“The Cosby Show” alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner has acquired the film and television rights to Russell Duncan’s novel Freedom’s Shore: Tunis Campbell and the Georgia Freedmen.

Freedom’s Shore tells the story of Tunis Campbell, a Black Northern abolitionist minister who became a senator and vice president of the Republican Party of Georgia after the Civil War to help former slaves transition to free men and women. Warner also is expected to produce and star in the upcoming project.

“Tunis Campbell was a staunch defender of human rights and was one of the earliest activists in the fight against voter suppression in Georgia during the Reconstruction Era. He was a movement unto himself. Civil rights, Black Power and Black Lives Matter a hundred-plus years before those movements were labeled as such. Excited can only begin to describe how I feel about bringing this unsung hero’s life to the screen,” Warner told Deadline.

Warner also recently spoke with The Undefeated and revealed that all the characters he’s portrayed have to reflect Black males in a positive light, and that stems from his start in the industry on “The Cosby Show.”

“It goes back to my experience on ‘Cosby’ and with Cosby, but also I have to take it back to my father who named me after Malcom X and jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal,” he explained. “It wasn’t until I was about 15 until I understood what he did, and I was like, ‘Dude, you set me up.’ You can’t be named after those two men and not be about something.”

“My experience on ‘Cosby’ and it being a groundbreaking show that expanded White America and the global view of who we are as Black people, I’ve just been intent [about] not doing work that’s going to spread negative stereotypes of who we are. I also don’t do as much as work as I could because it’s a lot of work I just will not do, but I also understand that everyone doesn’t have that option to be saying no to stuff.”

Warner is currently a series regular on Fox’s hit medical drama “The Resident,” which recently was renewed for a fifth season.

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tunis Campbell
Person
Ahmad Jamal
Person
Russell Duncan
Person
Malcom X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Abolitionist#Film Rights#Film Star#Television Rights#Fox Television#Georgia Freedmen#Civil Rights#Women#Men#Fight#Negative Stereotypes#Voter Suppression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
rolling out

ABFF founder Nicole Friday gives tips for aspiring film creators

Nicole Friday currently serves as the President of ABFF Ventures, LLC, a multifaceted entertainment company specializing in the production of live events and branded content. Its mission is to entertain and inspire communities of color while promoting diversity in Hollywood. In this role, Nicole leads several lines of business and oversees multiple functions within the company, including policies, operations, corporate outreach, sponsorship, and partner relations. She has been a driving force behind the success and exponential growth of the company, especially its tentpole properties — the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), ABFF Honors, an annual awards gala saluting the top stars of film and television, ABFF London and its newest event, ABFF Comedy Festival. Friday also serves as the company’s brand ambassador, increasing awareness and fostering partner relationships.
TV SeriesPosted by
rolling out

Cast of ‘Bruh’ talks about the hilarity of 2nd season

“Tyler Perry’s Bruh” is a triumph of transferring the typical drama, hijinks and hilarity we urbanites experience in our everyday lives into a provocative and gut-busting series on BET+. “Bruh” returned for season 2 on May 27, 2021, featuring four upwardly mobile male friends (Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings...
TV SeriesPosted by
rolling out

Creative duo working with WarnerMedia OneFifty on new animated series

Crime does not stand a chance with the arrival of an outer space character named DARWEEN in a new series created by animator Jordan Hendrickson, produced by Daryl Sledge and starring Jeremy Sisto. This conceptual project is a prelude to an animated television pilot. Both men are award-winning creatives, whose work has collectively been presented in animation, film, television and theater. “DARWEEN” is an buddy cop series set against the backdrop of the crime- and drug-ridden street of Florida in the 1980s. WarnerMedia OneFifty, the content innovation hub of Warner Media, is funding the show. Rolling out got a chance to talk with both the creator and producer recently.
TV & VideosCNET

The Resident marks another chapter in Malcolm-Jamal Warner's long career

This story is part of I'm So Obsessed (subscribe here), our podcast featuring interviews with actors, artists, celebrities and creative types about their work, career and current obsessions. Malcolm-Jamal Warner is best known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show. His performance led to an Emmy Award nomination when...
Moviesewrestlingnews.com

The Rock To Produce New Action Film

Deadline reports Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will produce the new Warner Brothers action-flick entitled, “Emergency Contact. Emmy award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in the leading role.The Rock’s production company, Seven Bucks, will co-produce with Beau Flynn’s Flynn Pictures. The film is written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. It’s...
Moviesnmliving.com

Highlighting unsung heroes in film industry: Shelia Trujillo

There are no films without film crews. While actors, writers, and directors often bask in the spotlight of work that can take literally years to complete, they would never hit the big screen without the hundreds of production assistants, camera operators, grips, wardrobe personnel, and craft services -just to name a few.
TV Seriesbuzzfeednews.com

An Executive Producer Of "Friends" Said He Didn't "Have Any Regrets" About Casting All-White Actors After Being Asked About Diversity Criticism

The co-creators and executive producer of Friends have opened up about the criticism leveled at the show for its lack of diversity, seemingly revealing a difference of opinion between those behind the cameras. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published after the reunion aired earlier this week, Marta Kauffman...
MoviesSoompi

Na In Woo Talks About How He Was Cast For “River Where The Moon Rises,” Difficulties Of Filming 20 Episodes In 5 Weeks, And More

Na In Woo is full of charisma in his new pictorial with W magazine!. The rising actor recently starred in KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises,” and he was confirmed to star in the upcoming drama “The Jinx’s Lover” (literal title) by the same director. He will also make a special appearance in the KBS 2TV’s drama “At a Distance Spring is Green,” and he’ll be taking a lead role in the film “Her Bucket List” (literal title).
Moviesstarkinsider.com

Film Review: ‘Dreamland’ a beautifully produced, moving documentary about the Tulsa race massacre

Recently a survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Greenwood Massacre testified before a Congressional subcommittee. At age 107, Viola Fletcher remembers vividly the 18 hours of terror in her previously peaceful neighborhood. Upwards of 300 residents were killed, and thousands were made homeless as the prosperous Greenwood section of Tulsa was burned to the ground by outsiders armed with machine guns, while private airplanes dropped incendiary bombs.
Comicssideshow.com

The Unsung Heroes Spotlight: Mister Terrific from DC Comics

Even if your comic book universe can boast that it has the biggest, strongest, and most recognizable super-heroes of all time, behind those familiar iconic faces are a wealth of other characters that also deserve their time in the spotlight. This week’s unsung hero is the “third smartest man” in...
Food SafetyPosted by
rolling out

5 ways to avoid poisoning your own food

This last year has had us preparing our own foods and discovering the many health benefits of doing so each and every day. We may also have unintentionally caused our own discomfort by doing something improperly and causing food poisoning in our food sources. Here are five ways of preventing our food from making us sick. All these tips will lessen our likelihood of getting food poisoning. They are basic sanitation habits we can and should all incorporate into our lives. Living healthy happy lives isn’t just about choosing the right foods, but also choosing the right preparation and sanitation habits.
MoviesWHAS 11

Brad Pitt Producing Film About Harvey Weinstein Exposé With Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan Set to Star

Brad Pitt is producing an upcoming movie based on an exposé on Harvey Weinstein, ET confirms. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are attached to star. She Said, a Universal Pictures film, will be based on the New York Times best-seller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, two NYT reporters who helped expose Weinstein's history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women.
EntertainmentArtsJournal

Alvin Ailey ADT In The Age Of BLM: Artistic Director Robert Battle

“The foundation is the experiences of African Americans in this country — and knowing that is not monolithic. Within the diversity in African American culture, people, and experiences, it’s finding ways to engage to tell those stories that reflect the time in which we live. Not all choreographers I bring in are African American. That’s important because there are two things we are demonstrating. One, the notion of telling our own story, but also that my dancers are versatile and can do the work of Wayne McGregor as well as Rennie Harris as well as Alvin Ailey. … I talk about works that have to do with social justice, but even a love duet is a revolutionary act.” – San Francisco Classical Voice.
Moviessideshow.com

Unsung Heroes: X-Men Characters Who Deserve More Movie Screen Time

So far, there have been twelve movies that take place in the world of the X-Men, but only a fraction of the many uncanny, astonishing, and amazing X-Men characters have made it to the big screen. X-Men fans are always eager to get even the tiniest glimpse of their favorite characters in the movies, but the world of the X-Men is enormous—and it keeps growing larger by the day.
MusicForward

Did Irving Berlin appropriate or celebrate Black music — or both?

While considered one of the greatest American songwriter of all time, Irving Berlin has a problematic reputation among progressives. One reason is that his songs have a strong association with seemingly uncritical patriotism, particularly “God Bless America.” Another reason is that Berlin had a seemingly problematic relationship with Black music. With his wildly successful ragtime recordings, especially “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” Berlin has been accused of appropriating Black music and maybe even stealing it from Black musicians, possibly even from Scott Joplin. Indeed, in “There Was a Fire,” a comprehensive summary of the Jewish impact on popular music, the noted jazz pianist Ben Sidran claimed, “Irving Berlin … was not a man with a highly developed social conscience nor much patience for the Jewish question in America.”