On Thursday night, performer Jimmy Buffet sang to a sold out crowd ready to celebrate the end of a year of coronavirus confinement and masking. The concert — the first of four sold-out shows at The Pavilion at Old School Square in Delray Beach — was one of the first in Palm Beach County since the pandemic halted live music more than a year ago and just hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted mask-wearing requirements and other restrictions for most vaccinated Americans.