Top Places for Teens in Frederick, MD

17 days ago
Are you looking for fun, affordable places to visit with the whole family this summer? Frederick County has attractions that are fun for all ages. Warehouse Cinemas opened in Fall 2020, making it the first business to open in the vacant Frederick Towne Mall under its new name, District 40. The theater houses 10 4K screens, comfortable reclining seats, and elevated concessions that offer something for everyone.
PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Flowers are a traditional gift that you can use for any occasion. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or just because, there’s no better way to brighten someone’s day than with an artisan bouquet. Working with local florists is a great way to support the local economy while celebrating the people...
In cities across the country, privately managed orphan asylums proliferated in the 1830s as a result of epidemics. Cholera in particular ravaged the country, including devastating effects in Frederick, in 1832 and again in 1849. The resulting institutions reflect how individual communities responded to these crises and the extant buildings stand testament to this history. The rise of orphanages has been documented by historians including Dr. Timothy Hacsi in “Second Home: Orphan Asylums and Poor Families in America” (Cambridge: Harvard University Press, 1997). Hacsi explains that although orphan asylum reform was underway by the late 19th century, more children were cared for in orphan asylums in the first three decades of the 20th century than ever before. By the 1940s, though, there was a shift away from institutionalized care and a focus on foster care and other welfare programs. Orphanages had become a temporary solution or one of last resort. There were several homes for orphans in Frederick, including the purpose-built home constructed by the All Saints’ Episcopal Church in 1839 at 100 E. Church St.
Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming […]
In this year’s special edition of Frederick Top 50x2, we are recognizing Frederick County’s most resilient businesses that have been serving our community for 20 years or more. Each week we will be highlighting businesses and organizations that were selected for the publication. These are the companies that prove that Frederick County is a great place to do business.
Where do visitors to Hagerstown & Washington County, MD, go for great hiking? Some of the most iconic points along the Maryland portion of the Appalachian Trail are located in Washington County. And with 5 national, 8 state and many local parks, there are endless opportunities for enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and connecting with nature. So grab your backpack, camera, trail map, plenty of water and your most comfortable hiking shoes for a great adventure on the trial!
Hoping to lift the transportation barrier some people face, United Way and Frederick County Health Department are partnering with Lyft to provide free and discounted rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign is an initiative of United Way Worldwide, which allocated about $59,500 for an estimated...
Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
About 40 volunteer firefighters from three city companies -- Independent Hose, Junior and United Steam -- joined with Walkersville members in a day-long training exercise at the Frederick County Public Safety Training Facility Saturday. The training was organized by Independent Hose Company staff and assisted by staff from the Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue. The ongoing training gave the volunteers an opportunity to sharpen skills during live fire exercises in fire attack, search and rescue and other operations.
The showing in the parade of the East Brunswick school at the recent celebration of the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad yards at Brunswick has elicited much favorable comment. Under the direction of faculty of the school, headed by Miss Ella V. Kreig, the children worked hard to carry out their part of the program, the result of their efforts being the promise of a check for $500 from vice president Charles W. Galloway, one of the speakers on the occasion, who was much impressed with the splendid appearance of the school’s children.
TOWSON, Md. — Harris Morgan, 15, is a barbecue enthusiast. He's a student at Calvert Hall College High School and in his spare time, he likes to cook. "I grew up going south every summer, having great food and I’ve kind of incorporated that in my life today by trying to recreate my favorites," said Harris.
The woods of Frederick County were quiet on Friday, save for a rustling breeze and a few chirping birds. But that’s going to change soon. After spending 17 years underground, feeding on tree roots and gathering their strength, trillions of Brood X periodical cicadas are set to emerge in the coming days. They’ve begun trickling out from their subterranean crypts already, but University of Maryland entomology professor Michael Raupp doesn’t expect the “tsunami” to gather steam until next week.
A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
BALTIMORE — At first, Minyanna Farmer thought the LinkedIn message from a recruiter was spam. She couldn’t imagine she could work from home and increase her salary by 80%. But when it turned out to be real, the Forest Park resident didn’t think twice, accepting the offer to become senior manager of relationship marketing for BETMGM, an online gaming and sports betting website in New Jersey, and giving her a six-figure salary — a first in her career.
Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.
SALISBURY, Md.- Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at a one-story home home located at 208 Prince St. It took the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 10 minutes to...
Following changes in the state and county's COVID-19 restrictions, Frederick County Public Schools has announced changes to upcoming high school graduations. All high school graduations will be held outdoors at each school's sports stadiums. Each graduating student will be permitted to bring four guests—an increase from the two guests previously announced.
Joseph Stahl and Matthew Borders stood atop the Bolivar Heights overlook near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, squinting into the valley below and rattling off facts about a particular September day in 1862 as if it were last week. The 9th Vermont Infantry Regiment would have marched in right about there,...
A new poll revealed that 75% of respondents said they either had gotten the vaccine or were likely to get it, which was an all-time high for this poll. || Vaccine Info | Where to get tested | Timeline ||. State leaders across the United States announced they were dropping...
FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Galactic performs at It’s Showtime at the Drive-In on Thursday, May 20, 2021, brought to you by All Good Presents. Gates open at 5:30PM and show starts at 7:00PM. Tickets are still available for this special live performance at a unique drive-in concert venue located at the Frederick Fairgrounds. This show is all ages.