Maple Gold drills 132 metres of 1.58 g/t gold at Douay Project, Quebec

By Staff Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaple Gold Mines Ltd. [MGM-TSXV; MGMLF-OTCQB; M3G-FSE] reported results from the second hole of the recently completed 10,270-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay gold project 50 km southwest of Matagami, Quebec. Douay is a 50/50 joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. [AEM-TSX, NYSE]. Drill hole DO-21-282X at the...

resourceworld.com
