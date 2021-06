PBS KIDS will celebrate summer – and the great outdoors – with brand-new one-hour specials from two fan-favorite series arriving in the next two months. From saving wild cats and dogs on the African savannah with Wild Kratts to trekking to the top of Denali in an action-packed new Molly of Denali adventure, these fun-filled and learning-packed specials will let kids and families discover new places, learn about the natural world, and meet new friends along the way.