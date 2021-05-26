Frederick County lifts restrictions on large public gatherings
Frederick County has lifted its final coronavirus restriction some 14 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. The regulation had placed constraints on large public gatherings. The proviso, which the Board of Health voted to rescind late Tuesday, required organizers of social gatherings that 100 or more members of the public were likely to attend — such as parades, festivals and fundraisers — to notify the county health department a week in advance and to enforce masking and physical distancing. It had been in place since March 23.www.fredericknewspost.com