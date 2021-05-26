Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County lifts restrictions on large public gatherings

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
Frederick News-Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick County has lifted its final coronavirus restriction some 14 months into the COVID-19 pandemic. The regulation had placed constraints on large public gatherings. The proviso, which the Board of Health voted to rescind late Tuesday, required organizers of social gatherings that 100 or more members of the public were likely to attend — such as parades, festivals and fundraisers — to notify the county health department a week in advance and to enforce masking and physical distancing. It had been in place since March 23.

www.fredericknewspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Frederick County, MD
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Department#State Department#The Board Of Health#Social Gatherings#Health Department Data#State Policy#Fundraisers#Constraints#Organizers#Notify#Festivals#School#Increasing Vaccinations#Gov Larry Hogan#Officer#Masking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Parades
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Sen. Michael Hough Announces For Frederick County Executive

He says he want to prevent the area from becoming ‘Montgomery County North.’. Frederick, Md (KM) The number of candidates for next year’s Frederick County Executive race has increased. State Senator Michael Hough (R) has announced he’s running for the post.. In a campaign video posted on Facebook, Hough says...
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland state senator announces bid for Frederick County executive

Maryland Senate Minority Whip Michael J. Hough (R) announced Monday that he will forego a re-election bid and instead run for Frederick County executive in 2022. “Voters in Frederick County will face a crucial choice in next year’s election. What kind of county do we want to be? Do we continue to be a unique and wonderful community where people are proud to live, work, and raise a family? Or do we become Montgomery County North, with overcrowding, traffic gridlock, crime and high taxes,” Hough asked in the campaign announcement.
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

FCPS adjusts guest limit for graduations

Following changes in the state and county's COVID-19 restrictions, Frederick County Public Schools has announced changes to upcoming high school graduations. All high school graduations will be held outdoors at each school's sports stadiums. Each graduating student will be permitted to bring four guests—an increase from the two guests previously announced.
Frederick County, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

20-50-100 Years Ago — May 17

The showing in the parade of the East Brunswick school at the recent celebration of the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad yards at Brunswick has elicited much favorable comment. Under the direction of faculty of the school, headed by Miss Ella V. Kreig, the children worked hard to carry out their part of the program, the result of their efforts being the promise of a check for $500 from vice president Charles W. Galloway, one of the speakers on the occasion, who was much impressed with the splendid appearance of the school’s children.
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

Hogan lifts mask mandate in most indoor, outdoor settings

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and lift the indoor and outdoor mask mandate in most settings. The only exceptions, Hogan (R) said, will be public transportation, health care settings and schools. Earlier this week, Hogan said...
Frederick County, MDWTOP

Frederick Co. superintendent plans full return to in-person learning

The Frederick County public school system in Maryland aims to have students back in classrooms full-time for the fall semester. In a Wednesday night school board meeting, Superintendent Theresa Alban said the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents 12 and up means there’s nothing stopping the Maryland school district from returning to normal soon.
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Frederick County Working To Help Ellume Get Up And Running

The company decided to open its first American facility in Frederick County. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County will be wasting no time in helping Ellume get up and running locally. The Australian-based company will be opening a new manufacturing plant along Executive Court South at Progress Labs corporate park, which is located near Route 85.
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Broadband Coming To A Rural Area In Frederick County

A pilot program will be established in a section of Rocky Ridge. Frederick, Md (KM) State funding totaling $202,000 has been secured by Frederick County to set a pilot program for rural broadband. County Executive Jan Gardner says it will be a public-private partnership to provide internet access to a section of Rocky Ridge.
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

Important help for local farmers

In recent days, County Executive Jan Gardner has taken big strides in programs aimed at preserving and protecting the agricultural heritage of Frederick County. In her proposed 2022 budget, Gardner has asked for $100,000 to study the feasibility of creating a vast, shared kitchen where small farms could rent out processing equipment and industrial storage space.
Frederick County, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

IN PHOTOS: Training with fire

About 40 volunteer firefighters from three city companies -- Independent Hose, Junior and United Steam -- joined with Walkersville members in a day-long training exercise at the Frederick County Public Safety Training Facility Saturday. The training was organized by Independent Hose Company staff and assisted by staff from the Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue. The ongoing training gave the volunteers an opportunity to sharpen skills during live fire exercises in fire attack, search and rescue and other operations.