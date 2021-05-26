Frederick County lifts restrictions on large public gatherings

The showing in the parade of the East Brunswick school at the recent celebration of the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad yards at Brunswick has elicited much favorable comment. Under the direction of faculty of the school, headed by Miss Ella V. Kreig, the children worked hard to carry out their part of the program, the result of their efforts being the promise of a check for $500 from vice president Charles W. Galloway, one of the speakers on the occasion, who was much impressed with the splendid appearance of the school’s children.