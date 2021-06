After a long year of no outdoor gatherings and closures due to COVID-19, Orange County has gotten the OK to bring back festivals, just in time for the summer. Fish Fest is a Christian music festival and it will be taking place on July 17 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine. This year's line up includes Chris Tomlin, Danny Gokey, Phil Wickham, Riley Clemmons and many more artists. Ticket prices start at $19.95. Visit Live Nation to purchase tickets.