Wisconsin State

American Pickers to film in Wisconsin

wausharaargus.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Pickers are excited to return to Wisconsin. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in July of 2021. Cineflix released the following statement: “We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times. We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While we plan to be in Wisconsin this July, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking! “

www.wausharaargus.com
