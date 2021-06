Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Latham & Watkins are putting lawyers and staff on notice, both saying this week that they expect to see them back in the office by early fall. Latham's chief operating officer said in a memo that the firm expects its employees to be within "commuting distance" by mid-September and to "have re-established their regular routine of working from the office," signaling a tougher stance on reopening than many of its peer firms.