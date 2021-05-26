Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

Just Announced - Dylan Scott will be joining Luke Bryan in Syracuse at the St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on July 8, 2021. Whoa, Luke Bryan's 'Proud To Be Right Here' tour keeps getting better and better as 'Nobody' singer Dylan Scott will make the Syracuse show after all. He was initially slated to join the tour with Runaway June, Caylee Hammack, and DJ Rock on July 18.