Hillsboro, OH

Cole new Harriett Church pastor

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Cole is the new pastor at the Harriett Church, located at 38912 Harriett Road, Hillsboro. He is pictured with his wife, Brenda. Cole previously pastored the Wesley Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union for 12 years. On Sunday, June 13 there will be a reception for the public to meet the new pastor and his wife. Harriett Church service times are Sunday school at 10 a.m., Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more information call Cole at 740-222-0478.

