Cole new Harriett Church pastor

Buddy, a splendid companion who is friendly with people, other dogs and even cats, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Buddy came from a loving home, is vaccinated and is accustomed to family living. Like a teapot, he is short and stout, 50 pounds, and 2 to 3 years old. A favorite of the volunteers, Buddy is well-behaved, good-natured and low maintenance. He enjoys attention and good meals, but isn’t pushy about either one. To meet Buddy, make an appointment with the Highland County Dog Pound by calling 937-393-8191.