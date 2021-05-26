Cancel
Fortnite 'Repair Damaged Telescopes' Challenge Guide

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 12 days ago
Fortnite players have been tasked with repairing five damaged telescopes as part of the introduction to Epic Games' Alien Invasion event. This challenge went live yesterday, May 25, coupled with another similar quest "Investigate Downed Black Helicopter." The two are supposedly part of five challenges that should lead up to the reveal of the "Awful Duck" teased in code segments. They were originally uncovered by credible Fortnite Twitter informant, @iFireMonkey, who indicated there is definitely more to this event than meets the eye.

www.dbltap.com
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/
