Fortnite 'Repair Damaged Telescopes' Challenge Guide
Fortnite players have been tasked with repairing five damaged telescopes as part of the introduction to Epic Games' Alien Invasion event. This challenge went live yesterday, May 25, coupled with another similar quest "Investigate Downed Black Helicopter." The two are supposedly part of five challenges that should lead up to the reveal of the "Awful Duck" teased in code segments. They were originally uncovered by credible Fortnite Twitter informant, @iFireMonkey, who indicated there is definitely more to this event than meets the eye.www.dbltap.com