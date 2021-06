Brian Benni is a young man who has decided to join the world of reality television, and things are looking good for him. He’s part of a new show called “Family Karma,” on Bravo. Anything Bravo does turns into a hit, and this show is no exception. His life is not quite the same as everyone else’s life, and the show followed him in his everyday life to discuss why growing up in a community that is not like the one he comes from. He was forced to adapt to a new way of living, to try and keep his own traditions and his own culture at the forefront of his mind while also adapting to and embracing a new culture. It wasn’t easy, but fans enjoyed watching him.