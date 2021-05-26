Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Release Date: Everything You Need to Know

As E3 and the Summer Games Fest draws nearer, information is being released concerning the details of each event and presentation. Following the release of E3’s full schedule, four days of gaming announcements, hype and fun is guaranteed with companies such as Square Enix, Nintendo, Xbox, Bandai Namco, Sega and more making full length presentations. One of the companies that are set to appear is Warner Bros. Games. Warner Bros. Games has solidified its place in the industry with major titles over the years namely Mortal Kombat, Injustice, Hitman, Batman: Arkham Series and even the more playful Lego Series. The company has been able to put out quality in various genres over the years and is quite respected. On top of that, over the past few months, tidbits of information concerning major releases were announced including Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.