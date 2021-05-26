Cancel
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Release Date: Everything You Need to Know

By Brandy Berthelson
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February 2021, The Pokemon Company and Nintendo revealed Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, Switch remakes of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl video games that were released on the Nintendo DS in 2006. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will take players to the Sinnoh region of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon#Nintendo Games#Nintendo Ds#Universe#Release Date#The Pokemon Company#Piplup#Nintendo Switch#Feature#The Game#Reveal#Chimchar
Related
'Pokemon Legends: Arceus' receives January release date

May 26 (UPI) -- The Pokemon Company announced on Wednesday that new video game Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28. The company also stated that remakes Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are coming to the Switch on Nov. 19. Brilliant Diamond...
Pokemon Legends Arceus Preorders: Release Date, Gameplay Details, And More

A brand-new spin on the Pokemon franchise is coming to Nintendo Switch in early next year. Pokemon Legends Arceus is an open-world RPG set in the Sinnoh region, and we now know it releases on Switch on January 28, 2022. Though Pokemon Legends Arceus is still a ways away, you can already preorder the upcoming spin-off at multiple retailers.
Pokemon fans worried Pokemon Legends: Arceus is “rushed” after shock release date reveal

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be launching on January 28, 2022. However, some fans are concerned about the project’s quality due to it releasing sooner than many expected. Game Freak surprised the Pokemon community on May 26 when they revealed that Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be hitting stores on January 28, 2022. That date was shocking to many as the project is coming out only two months after the Sinnoh remakes, Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.
Get Ready For Pokemon Go Fest 2021 – Release Date, Tickets, and More

This summer is going to be legendary for Pokemon Go! Niantic has just announced the return of a special, fun-filled event that’ll leave everyone in awe. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is back, and it promises to be the best version that trainers will see this summer. From the event’s arrival, Pokemon spawns to tickets and more, we’ve compiled a list with everything you should know.
Feature: Nintendo Life eShop Selects - May 2021

May was a little on the quiet side in terms of quality eShop greats, but there were still a number of titles released that are absolutely worthy of your time. These awards aim to celebrate the best of Nintendo's digital store, giving some love and attention to the games that could so easily be missed in the Switch's ever-growing library.
Fire Tonight - Official Release Date Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2021 - IGN

Fire Tonight gets a release date and a look at gameplay during Guerrilla Collective 2021. Check out the trailer for the upcoming narrative puzzle game set in... Take a look at the twisted trailer for Vertigo, as showcased during Guerrilla Collective 2021. In Vertigo, Ed Miller, a writer, came out unscathed from his c...
Jump Force 2 Release Date for Windows (PC), PS5 & Xbox Series X

For an anime fan, it’s difficult to actually pick a favourite anime. Whether it be a movie or a show or manga, the choice is tough. Bandai Namco Entertainment produced Jump Force, which brings a Japanese crossover fighting game. The title, developed by Spike Chunsoft saw characters featuring from various manga series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump anthology, as part of its 50th anniversary. Players get to see characters like Goku, Vegeta, Izuku Midoriya, among some of the most popular anime characters. Coming in 2019, the game was released for Microsoft Windows (PC,) Sony PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. Nintendo Switch version was released on the 28th of August, 2020.
Feature: Our Predictions For Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct

It’s been a long, weird year, but E3 is back after last year’s COVID cancellation. It’s still a digital event, as we’re not out of the woods yet, but that means we’ll be seeing all the big names on the (virtual) stage again. But will Nintendo give us everything we’ve hoped for, or will we be left a little disappointed?
Warner Bros. Games Summer Games Presentation Will Be Limited

As E3 and the Summer Games Fest draws nearer, information is being released concerning the details of each event and presentation. Following the release of E3’s full schedule, four days of gaming announcements, hype and fun is guaranteed with companies such as Square Enix, Nintendo, Xbox, Bandai Namco, Sega and more making full length presentations. One of the companies that are set to appear is Warner Bros. Games. Warner Bros. Games has solidified its place in the industry with major titles over the years namely Mortal Kombat, Injustice, Hitman, Batman: Arkham Series and even the more playful Lego Series. The company has been able to put out quality in various genres over the years and is quite respected. On top of that, over the past few months, tidbits of information concerning major releases were announced including Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Before Balan Wonderworld, Yuji Naka Made This Gem On Wii - Nintendo Life

Skip the Wii U version and fly straight to the Wii!Check out our full site: http://www.nintendolife.comLike us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nintendo... Take a look at gameplay and see what some critics are saying about Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night in this new trailer for the side-scroller action RPG by ... YouTube.
Video: Explore the Galar region trailer featuring the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra in Pokémon Sword and Shield now available from Play Nintendo

Nintendo has unveiled another official Nintendo Switch trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield, which are now available as Nintendo Switch-exclusive games. You can check out the official commercial in the embedded video below:. Explore the Galar Region: The Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra | @Play Nintendo. Watch, as...
Coromon Brings More Pokémon-Style Action To Nintendo Switch Next Year

We’ve seen a lot of games inspired by the Pokémon series pop up over the past few years, and now a new one has been announced for the Nintendo Switch. Introducing Coromon by Freedom Games and TRAGsoft. In a nutshell, it’s a modern monster taming game with retro pixel art, an “immersive” storyline, strategic turn-based combat and dungeons featuring challenging puzzles and epic Titans. Here’s the story:
Get your cape on as the DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power now on Switch

Nintendo and developer ToyBox have brought the animated kids cartoon DC Super Hero Girls to the Nintendo Switch. DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is available now on the Nintendo eShop and retail stores, for $59.99. Teen Power is a single player action-brawler. The young superheroes work to defeat the...