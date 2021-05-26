Cancel
South Central L.A. Inspires This New Balance Collab

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Balance has tapped Kacey Lynch, CEO and founder of the Black-owned L.A. apparel brand Bricks & Wood, for its latest sneaker collab. The result is a new iteration of the 57/40 inspired by South Central L.A.’s lifestyle. Green suede makes up a majority of this collaborative New Balance 57/40’s...

solecollector.com
