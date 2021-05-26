Cancel
Dwyane Wade Hits Provo Golf Course In Utah Jazz Gear

By Ben Anderson, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Dwyane Wade is starting to get more comfortable in his new digs. The minority owner of the Utah Jazz shared a video of himself on the golf course in a Jazz hat at the Riverside Country Club. Wade hit the links with Jazz majority owner...

kslsports.com
