Dwyane Wade Hits Provo Golf Course In Utah Jazz Gear

Former NBA veteran Tony Allen recently shed some light on how hard it was to contain Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade during their playing days together. “I got to shine some light on Flash,” Allen told Ryen Russillo on his podcast. “Although Kobe [Bryant] is Kobe, big respect to Kobe. I just think when I used to go against my hometown co-workers. D-Wade at the time, good brother of mine too, I thought he was always trying to go at my head. I thought it was my duty to try to stop him and boy was he tough. He get to that line. He slash. He wasn’t just your typical superstar where he just catch it in the post or catch it on the wing and just go to work. He used the pick-and-roll. Sometimes in the offense if he can’t get his shot going off the pull-up, backdoor cuts. You got to be aware of a superstar staying this active.”