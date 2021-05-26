Cancel
Naomi Campbell Describes ‘Special Moment’ She Met Newborn Daughter

By Riley Cardoza
US Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGushing about her girl! New mom Naomi Campbell opened up about her newborn daughter for the first time. Surprise! Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children. “In one of my most special moments, you know, I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing,” the supermodel, 51, told DJ D-Nice during a Tuesday, May 25, episode of her “No Filter With Naomi” YouTube show. “I mean, that’s my roots! You know, that’s my roots.”

Musicbuzz-caribbean.com

Naomi Campbell shares she welcomed her daughter to the sounds of Bob Marley

40 years after his passing and the legendary Jamaican singer, Bob Marley, continues to inspire and entertain with his music. And it was with the soothing sounds of Marley’s music, that supermodel Naomi Campbell ushered her baby daughter into the world. Campbell made the revelation while speaking on her YouTube...
Beauty & Fashionromper.com

Naomi Campbell Reveals She’s A First-Time Mom

Naomi Campbell is a trailblazer, activist, supermodel, and now a mother. At the age of 50, the fashion and social icon is now a first-time mom. In a lovely Instagram post featuring a photo of her cradling tiny feet in her hands, Campbell announced the exciting news that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, into the world.
Celebritiesfashionweekdaily.com

Naomi! Madonna! Diplo! You Can Talk To Celebs On New Video Platform Bright

Do you miss going to live speaking events? What if we told you that you could attend digital ones from the comfort of your home—featuring Madonna, Naomi Campbell, Shawn Mendes, Diplo, and other A-list celebs as your guides? This is the concept behind Bright, the newly-launched video discussion platform founded by Guy Oseary and Michael Powers.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Naomi Campbell feels 'blessed and grateful' on her birthday

Catwalk star Naomi Campbell has revealed she feels "blessed" on her 51st birthday. Naomi Campbell felt "blessed and grateful" as she celebrated her 51st birthday on Saturday (22.05.21). The world-famous model took to Instagram to mark her first birthday since welcoming her first child into the world. Alongside a throwback...
CelebritiesKXLY

Naomi Campbell shares message of thanks after baby’s arrival

Naomi Campbell has thanked friends and fans for their support, after welcoming her first child. The supermodel – who turned 51 last week – took to Instagram to share an emotional post thanking everyone for the “love you’ve poured into my daughter and I” and she spoke about all of the “blessings” in her life.
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Naomi Campbell listened to Bob Marley as she became a mother

Naomi Campbell was listening to Bob Marley songs when she became a mother. The 51-year-old supermodel shocked the world when she revealed last week that she has welcomed a baby girl into the world, and she has now opened up about the importance of music in her life and how it soundtracks her "most special moments", including the start of motherhood.
Beauty & Fashionledburyreporter.co.uk

Naomi Campbell reveals further details about arrival of daughter

Model Naomi Campbell has revealed details about the arrival of her daughter, saying “I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing”. The 51-year-old, who announced the arrival of her first child earlier this month, said she often turned to music during the “special moments” of her life. Campbell...
Beauty & FashionThe Independent

From supermodel to supermum: How Naomi Campbell conquered the world

I — n March last year,Naomi Campbell boarded a flight from Los Angeles International Airport wearing a white hazmat suit, goggles, blue face mask and pink latex gloves. Draped over her shoulders was a $3,000 Burberry cashmere cape. The images, posted on the British supermodel’s official Instagram page, were “liked” by more than half a million people, while the “look” is now on display at the Fashion Museum in Bath.
Sciencehotnewhiphop.com

Naomi Campbell Announces She's Become A Mother To A Baby Girl

With one of the most recognizable visages in the fashion industry, Naomi Campbell's life is often placed under a microscope. While still stepping out to make brief appearances, she has taken a noticeable step back from any major appearances. The legendary supermodel announced today that she became a mother for the first time, dropping the surprise announcement today with an adorable picture to compliment.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Madonna's son models dress and sunglasses in must-see video

Madonna loves nothing more than being a mother and while she keeps her children primarily out of the spotlight, she occasionally shares glimpses of her family life on social media. And over the weekend, the Vogue hitmaker stunned fans with a new video of her son David, 15, modelling a...
WorldPopSugar

See Inside New Mom Naomi Campbell's Home in Kenya, Complete With a Pool in the Living Room

Supermodel, actress, activist, and new mom Naomi Campbell is known for a number of impressive things, but thanks to her recent interview with Architectural Digest, it's apparent that her gorgeous home and taste in decor also deserve recognition. The model gave viewers a peek into her beachfront villa in Malindi, Kenya, revealing details in her home that capture her love for all things beautiful and handmade. "Most of the furniture is workmanship that's been done here in Kenya, so we keep it local," Naomi told AD.
SciencePosted by
GlobalGrind

New Super Model Mommy Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child In An Unexpected Social Media Post

Super model and actress Naomi Campbell welcomes her first child in an unexpected social media post. The happy mom captioned her recent post, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.” The photo she posted is her hand holding her child’s precious feet. Though the photo and caption are both a bit inconspicuous, we could assume by the floral dress that Campbell welcomed a daughter into the world.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Naomi Campbell Celebrates Her First Birthday as a Mom With Sweet Post

Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares 1st Photo of Newborn Baby Girl!. Naomi Campbell's birthday is hitting a little differently this year. The legendary supermodel, who recently announced the arrival of her baby girl, took a moment to express her gratitude in a Saturday, May 22 Instagram post. To celebrate her 51st birthday, the runway icon shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is such a special time of the year. It’s a time to show appreciation and love for all the mothers, grandmothers, and expecting mothers in your life for their unconditional love and support that’s gotten so many of us through good and bad times. Mother’s Day is also the day that people take to Instagram to show off the beautiful mothers in their own lives, often sharing devotion and appreciation posts for their mothers, grandmothers, aunts, mommy friends, and everyone in between in hopes of making their Mother’s Day that much more special. While everyone’s Instagram timeline is absolutely flooded with gorgeous mothers, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite celebs’ Mother’s Day shout-outs to take a look at how they celebrated this lovely day. Check out our celebrity Mother’s Day round-up below!