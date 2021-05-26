Naomi Campbell Describes ‘Special Moment’ She Met Newborn Daughter
Gushing about her girl! New mom Naomi Campbell opened up about her newborn daughter for the first time. Surprise! Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children. “In one of my most special moments, you know, I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing,” the supermodel, 51, told DJ D-Nice during a Tuesday, May 25, episode of her “No Filter With Naomi” YouTube show. “I mean, that’s my roots! You know, that’s my roots.”www.usmagazine.com