WATERTOWN – Markesha L.B. Clark, 21, of 309 Mill Street, Apt. 506, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment by city police on Monday. According to police records, at about 1:48 a.m. Monday, Ms. Clark drove her 2010 Ford Focus at Alisa Riney, who was on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Mill Street. Ms. Clark struck Ms. Riney, who was injured and put at risk of death after the incident.