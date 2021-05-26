The First Thing You Should Do After Getting A Tick Bite
Ticks are common in many areas of the United States and different species can transmit different diseases to humans and animals (via Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The majority of tick bites do not cause pain or illness, but sometimes a tick bite can lead to an illness like Lyme disease (via Mayo Clinic). It takes about a day and a half for Lyme disease to be transmitted by a tick bite, so you'll want to move quickly once you notice one.