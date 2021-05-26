The First Thing You Should Do After Getting A Tick Bite

50,000. This is the number of new Lyme disease cases identified in France in 2019, according to Public Health France. This disease is transmitted by the bite of a tick infected with bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lata. When the disease is diagnosed and taken care of in a timely manner, the course of this disease is appropriate. The problem: You can be stung by a tick without our realizing it. When left untreated, Lyme disease can lead to problems with the joints, nervous system, or skin. So it is important to prevent the risk of tick bites. But to do this, it is still necessary to know where the risk of stinging is higher.