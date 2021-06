It's been a little over five years since that one billboard first went up claiming that Lubbock is 'The Friendliest City in America.'. That billboard was put up in part by Reagor-Dykes Auto Group. It was an attempt to make the city seem more appealing to outside vendors. Many residents noted some major irony in the statement, and if you don't understand why, then you either didn’t live in Lubbock before 2018, or you don’t follow the news very closely.