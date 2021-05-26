Cancel
IDEA Public Schools national execs ousted after investigation into financial mishandling

El Paso Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDEA CEO and co-founder JoAnn Gama and Chief Operating Officer Irma Munoz have been ousted after an internal investigation revealed financial mishandling. In early 2020, The national board of directors directed IDEA's outside legal counsel to retain special counsel to conduct an investigation into the financial transactions and activities of senior executives at IDEA over the last several years, according to an IDEA Public Schools news release Tuesday.

www.elpasotimes.com
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Report

Why were IDEA Public School’s top leaders fired?

Sign up for The Daily Reach, and get all the news that’s fit for your inbox. The two co-founders of IDEA Public Schools, born in the Rio Grande Valley in 1998 as an after-school program that grew into the state’s single largest charter school system, now have something more in common after all these years: Both left their jobs as CEO under fire by the board of directors.
