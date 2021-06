Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday signed a bill to help Gage County pay six people wrongly convicted of a 1985 murder, but said he had concerns over the precedent set by doing so. The bill (LB103) from Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams would provide $2 million in state funds to Gage County in each of the next two years to pay a $28.1 million federal court judgment awarded to the so-called Beatrice 6.