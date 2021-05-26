Biden orders intelligence agencies to further investigate origins of COVID-19

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(WASHINGTON) President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he ordered the U.S. intelligence community to closely investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes amid growing debate on whether the virus emerged from human contact with an infected animal or a laboratory accident.

“As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community has ‘coalesced around two likely scenarios’ but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question,” Biden said in a statement.

While the Intelligence Community is split between the two plausible scenarios of the virus’ origins, they don’t have “sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other,” the president added.

Earlier this year, Biden said he had ordered the Intelligence Community to prepare an informed analysis of the origins of COVID-19. The president said he had received the report earlier in May and then requested additional follow-up.

On Tuesday, White House officials told reporters that China hasn’t been “completely transparent” in the global investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

“We need to get to the bottom of this, whatever the answer may be,” White House senior COVID-19 advisor Andy Slavitt told reporters at a press briefing Tuesday. “We need a completely transparent process from China, we need the [World Health Organization] to assist in that matter and we don’t feel like we have that now.”

Most medical experts and health officials initially dismissed the theory that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a conspiracy theory. Still, scientists are continuing to examine the true origin of the virus.