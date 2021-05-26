Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Brazil identifies Indian coronavirus variant in traveler through Sao Paulo, Rio airports

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

A traveler arriving in Brazil has been diagnosed with the coronavirus variant first discovered in India, Sao Paulo health officials said on Wednesday, stoking concerns that it could further fuel one of the world's deadliest outbreaks.

Sao Paulo health authorities said they requested a complete list of the passengers on the flight coming from India, as well as the names of all airport staff and other people who may have had contact with the passenger, for monitoring and isolation.

The Indian variant of the coronavirus, known as B.1.617.2, which is rampant in India, has been detected in 10 countries of the Americas, mainly associated with international travel, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Cases have been detected in North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean, but no community transmission has so far been associated with the variant, a PAHO official said.

Brazil has lost more than 450,000 lives to COVID-19, the worst death toll outside the United States, and has struggled to contain transmission of homegrown variants and to accelerate a sputtering vaccination campaign.

Following treatment of crew members with the B.1.617.2 variant on a cargo ship off Brazil's northern coast last week, the case confirmed on Wednesday raised alarms about the easily transmissible variant passing through two of the country's busiest airports. read more

The 32-year-old patient, a resident of Campos dos Goytacazes in Rio de Janeiro state, landed at Guarulhos International Airport near Sao Paulo on May 22, state officials said.

The passenger was tested on arrival for COVID-19, but by the time Sao Paulo authorities were informed of the positive result, he had flown to Rio de Janeiro, according to a statement from state officials.

Sao Paulo's Adolfo Lutz Institute received the test material and announced the result of the virus sequencing on Wednesday.

Federal health regulator Anvisa said the passenger, who arrived in Brazil with a prior negative PCR test for COVID-19, had been tested at a private lab at the Guarulhos airport.

Anvisa in a statement said the passenger "received a positive result for COVID-19 when he was already in Rio de Janeiro. Anvisa was informed of the positive result by the private laboratory."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Rio De Janeiro#Paho#Adolfo Lutz Institute#Sao Paulo Authorities#Coronavirus Variant#Janeiro State#Transmission#Homegrown Variants#United States#Caribbean#South America#Country#Fuel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
Place
South Ameriica
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Indian Covid variant: Where in the UK has the new coronavirus strain been found?

The new variant of Covid-19 first identified in India is being closely monitored in the UK and is of “increasing concern”, prime minister Boris Johnson has said, as fears grow that its unchecked spread could delay the final easing of lockdown restrictions on 21 June.Health secretary Matt Hancock announced in parliament on Wednesday that 2,967 cases of the Indian variant have now been confirmed in the UK - up from about 1,300 at the weekend.As weekly Covid case rates doubled in Bolton – the town worst hit by the B1.617.2 strain – efforts to clamp down on the variant...
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: Surge testing in west London due to Indian variant

Wider surge testing has been rolled out in five west London boroughs due to a surge in coronavirus cases linked to the Indian variant. Testing in Ealing, Hillingdon, Brent, Harrow and Hounslow will begin on Monday, the BBC has been told. It will target secondary schools in the five boroughs...
Worldreadingchronicle.co.uk

Coronavirus in Reading: Over half of Covid-19 cases was Indian variant

A SAGE report has revealed that during a week earlier this month, 100 per cent of new Covid cases in Slough were the Indian variant. Slough and Reading are two of the 23 areas in the country where the variant is becoming more prevalent over the strains previously reported. The...
Public Healtheppingforestguardian.co.uk

6 areas of concern identified in England amid spread of Indian variant

The government will introduce Surge testing and Covid vaccines to six new areas of concern in England, Matt Hancock has announced. The Indian Covid variant has now been found in a multitude of places across the country, with the Government identifying the six areas of concern by analysing wastewater and travel patterns.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid hotspot travel warnings: What is new guidance and which areas are affected by Indian variant?

The government has changed guidance for some areas in England in response to the new coronavirus variant first detected in India.Days after lockdown measures were eased nationwide, certain parts of the country were hit by new advice aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.People have been urged to follow new guidance on travel and socialising in these areas, as the rest of the country enjoys relaxed measures.What is the new advice?The government has urged people in these areas to meet outside instead of inside where possible.It comes just days after pubs and restaurants reopened for indoor service and people in...
WorldBBC

UK Coronavirus: Indian variant still spreading says Hancock

Matt Hancock has warned that the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK is "still spreading" and urged people to get their first and second vaccinations. Speaking at press conference in Downing Street, the health secretary estimated that nearly three quarters of new Covid cases were the strain first identified in India.
Public HealthWinsford Guardian

Multiple cases of Indian coronavirus variant recorded in Cheshire

SIX cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have been detected in Cheshire, new figures reveal. This includes one in Cheshire West and Chester and five in Cheshire East. Public Health England (PHE) has been tracking the spread of the B.1.617.2 mutation – which originated in India – by testing positive Covid-19 cases across the country for an 'S-gene'.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Government advises against travel in and out of English boroughs affected by Indian variant

The government is advising against all but essential travel to and from the eight areas of England most badly affected by the so-called Indian variant, it has been revealed.Blackburn with Darwen, Bolton, Leicester and the London borough of Hounslow are all included on the list.The latest guidance tells people in these places to meet outside rather than inside wherever possible and to keep 2 metres apart when social distancing.The advice adds that people should “avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential” for their work or education.Residents in these boroughs are also encouraged to take a free...
inews.co.uk

Germany bans British travellers over local outbreaks and fears of Indian variant spread

Britons will be barred from entering Germany after it classified the UK as an “area of variant concern” due to the spread of the Indian variant. The ban will come into force on Sunday, meaning only German citizens and residents, as well as those with essential reasons to travel, will be allowed to enter the country from the UK.
Public Health24newshd.tv

Vietnam records new coronavirus variant, which is quick through air

Vietnam has detected a new coronavirus hybrid variant that possesses characteristics of the B.1.17 variant, first identified in the UK, and the B.1.6172 strain, which was discovered in India. Genetic sequencing by the National Institute Of Hygiene And Epidemiology found at least four Covid-19 patients in the country carrying the...