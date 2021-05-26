H2H: Which driver is most likely to score first Coca-Cola 600 win?
Ah, the Coca-Cola 600. Drink it in, NASCAR's backyard crown jewel always goes down smooth. One of the sport's most storied races, 600 miles of pure synergy between car, driver and perspiration over the course of a blistering North Carolina evening sunset tends to see the cream rise to the top. A look back at the history of winners of stock-car racing's longest event shows a litany of superstars and champions, with a few surprises sprinkled in (such as Casey Mears in 2007; Austin Dillon's first win in 2017).