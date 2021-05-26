H2H: Which driver is most likely to score first Coca-Cola 600 win?

Kyle Larson finally closed out his second win of the season Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and did so by making sure no one was close enough to take it away. Larson whipped the field in the Coca-Cola 600. The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet started from the pole and led 327 of 400 laps, swept all three stages, and had a margin of victory of 10 seconds on teammate Chase Elliott. After the final round of pit stops, Larson went from leading by 2.6 seconds to impressively grow his advantage on the competition even as he navigated lapped traffic.